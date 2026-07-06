Next Biometrics pivots to all-display biometrics, plans divestment and delisting

Next Biometrics will pivot its focus entirely to its “Anywhere-in-Display” biometrics for electronic devices following the completion of a strategic and operational review by its Board of Directors. The company intends to divest the rest of its fingerprint sensor business as part of that pivot.

The Board completed a two-week assessment of the company’s position following the appointment of Jon H. Nordbrekken, Next’s largest shareholder at approximately 17 percent, joined on June 16, 2026. The assessment concluded that Next must take immediate action to strengthen its financial position, reduce its cost base and sharpen its focus, according to a company announcement.

Next has opened talks “with several external parties” to discuss the sale of its existing biometric sensor inventory and sale or license of its related IP rights. Next also plans to outsource the manufacturing of its sensors as part of a plan to maximize value from its existing business and fulfil its commitments to customers.

The new direction also includes a planned reduction in operating costs, from the annual run rate of approximately 65 million Norwegian kroner (roughly US$6.6 million).

The company also requires additional funding during this month to keep its operations afloat, despite receiving a bridge loan earlier this year to fund operations through the middle of Q3, 2026.

Next floated the possibility of divesting its current portfolio of fingerprint sensors and delisting from the Euronext Oslo exchange in May.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | full-screen fingerprint authentication | Next Biometrics | stocks