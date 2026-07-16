Nigeria achieves full ICAO PKD integration for its biometric passport

The Nigerian government recently announced that it has completed the integration process with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO’s) Public Key Directory (PKD).

According to a statement from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the milestone means that Nigeria has been able to import all Country Signing Certificate Authorities (CSCAs) into the ICAO PKD, which is a key step towards addressing the authentication challenges faced by some of its passport holders.

The ICAO PKD serves as a central and global repository where member countries exchange the digital certificates required to authenticate electronic passports and other machine-readable travel documents. It has 111 members, according to the ICAO website.

NIS authorities took part in a ceremony at the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada, to mark the completion of the process. The statement noted that the achievement establishes “a chain of trust” as “Nigerian passports can now be verified seamlessly by border control systems in all ICAO PKD member states.”

Per the NIS, the move reflects not only Nigeria’s commitment and continued investment in secure digital identity management and international border security cooperation, but also strengthens the integrity of the country’s travel documents. It also represents Nigeria’s transition from issuing passports that are merely “machine-readable” to those that are cryptographically verifiable on a global scale.

The step by Nigeria comes as countries around the world are moving toward secure digital identity and interoperability in travel documents, and also as authentication systems for passports and other travel IDs are becoming globally interconnected.

Ghana’s national ID, the Ghana Card, was integrated into ICAO PKD in 2022 with authorities saying then that the document was eligible for acceptance as a travel credential at over 140 airports, pursuant to bilateral agreements. Rwanda was admitted in 2021.

Nigeria’s latest achievement is the conclusion of a process that started in 2024 when the government enrolled for the initiative. NIS officials announced at the time that the move aligned with the government’s push to modernize border control and improve Nigeria’s passport ranking and diplomacy. The country has however been a member of ICAO PKD since 2009, and also sits on the Board of the initiative.

Integration with PKD, experts say, requires continuous updates to cryptographic keys and robust protection against cyberattacks on the issuance infrastructure. If Nigeria’s private keys are compromised, the trust of the entire system collapses. Therefore, ongoing investment in cybersecurity and key management is necessary.

Article Topics

biometric passport | border security | digital ID | ICAO | ICAO PKD | Nigeria | travel documents