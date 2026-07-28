Nigeria seeks stronger security through new digital ID legal framework

Nigeria’s Minister of Defense, Rtd. Gen. Christopher Musa, has pledged support for the effective implementation of the country’s new national ID legal framework saying improved data integrity and national security largely depend on it.

Musa shared his views during a recent chat with the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote. The exchange is part of ongoing consultations which the NIMC boss has been having with heads of ministries, departments and agencies to discuss collaboration for better operationalization of the NIMC Act 2026.

“For us in the security sector, data is critical to know who we are dealing with, who we are expecting, and even those within us, because sometimes the enemy is within. It is therefore vital for us to be able to identify everyone accurately,” Musa said, according to a Defense ministry statement issued after the meeting with Coker-Odusote.

The Defence boss added that having an identity system that holds accurate citizen data is a plus for defence and security agencies of the country in the fight against criminality. He gave his word to the NIMC DG on their support for the successful implementation of the new Act.

Their partnership seeks to establish formal data-sharing and identity verification channels between military institutions and the National Identity Management Commission, allowing defense agencies to securely verify identities against the country’s central civil identity registry.

Over the years, the Nigerian government has described the National Identification Number (NIN) as an important tool in the fight against insecurity. This was one of the reasons mentioned when the federal government launched a national campaign in December 2020 to have all active SIM cards linked to the NIN.

The approach reflects a broader trend in which governments are integrating trusted civil identity systems into security and law enforcement operations. By strengthening identity verification and data sharing between civilian and military institutions, the government aims to improve intelligence gathering, combat fraud and support counter-terrorism efforts.

Article Topics

counter-terrorism | national ID | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | National Identity Number (NIN) | national security | Nigeria