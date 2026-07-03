Nuggets, Innovation Labs advance governance for autonomous AI agents

An announcement from UK firm Nuggets, which provides trust infrastructure for autonomous AI, says it has released langchain-nuggets, “an open source Python and TypeScript package that enforces authority on every LangChain and LangGraph agent action at the moment it happens.”

The firm says langchain-nuggets closes the gap between access, authorization and action, by determining “whether a specific action, for a specific user, under a specific delegation, right now, is one the agent is authorised to take.”

The system works by producing, for every allowed action, a signed Action Receipt that records who acted, on whose authority, under which constraints, with what declared intent. Trust, says Nuggets, travels with the agent.

“It intercepts every tool call before it executes, checks five constraints per call against a signed delegation credential, and either allows the action and emits a cryptographic proof artifact, or blocks the call entirely. Revocation takes effect immediately. Consent is enforced the same way: withdraw it, revoke the delegation, and the agent is stopped at the next call.”

“Access decides what systems your agent can reach,” says Seema Khinda Johnson, CCO of Nuggets. “Authority decides whether this specific action, for this user, right now, is one it’s allowed to take, and leaves proof it was.”

The firm says most production agent stacks neglect the necessary guardrails for agentic trust, even in highly regulated industries in which agents move money, change records, or act on behalf of customers and partners.

“That’s what langchain-nuggets gives you,” says Khinda Johnson. “And it’s what regulated enterprises need before they can put agents on the actions that matter.”

New Innovation Labs advisory council brings standards expertise to AI question

Innovation Labs, which provides DNSid, a “birth certificate for AI agents,” has announced the formation of an Advisory Council to address changes wrought by the rise of agentic AI. A release says the group brings deep expertise in global DNS coordination, national security, cybersecurity, international finance, venture capital, regulation, and enterprise-scale infrastructure.

Industry leaders enlisted for the council include David Conrad, former CTO of ICANN and a consultant on Internet technologies, naming, and addressing; Charlie Ryan, venture capitalist and senior fellow at Harvard’s Davis Center; Paul Sagan, former CEO of Akamai; Teresa Shea, former director of signals intelligence at the NSA and a leader in cybersecurity and national intelligence; and Corey Thomas, executive chair of Rapid7 and board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Throughout the history of the internet, periods of rapid innovation have ultimately depended on common infrastructure standards that allow independent players to establish trust at scale,” says Paul Sagan. “As AI agents become more autonomous and interconnected, the challenge is no longer simply making them more capable. It is ensuring the underlying foundations for trust, accountability, and coordination evolve alongside them.”

Article Topics

AI agents | authentication | authorization | identity access management (IAM) | Innovation Labs | Nuggets