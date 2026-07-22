OneSpan unifies passkeys, tokens and OTPs in bank authentication platform

OneSpan has launched DigipassONE, a unified authentication platform for helping financial institutions upgrade security systems while keeping existing methods in place.

Banks are facing pressure to modernize as regulations shift, the company says, as identity technologies evolve and customers adopt a wider mix of authentication preferences. “Authentication modernization is not a rip-and-replace exercise,” says Guillaume Teixeron, senior analyst at KuppingerCole.

“Financial institutions in particular will run hardware tokens, mobile authenticators, and passkeys side by side for years, and the real differentiator is no longer any single method but the ability to manage that coexistence without abandoning existing investments.”

DigipassONE brings OneSpan’s authentication and transaction‑signing into a single architecture, which includes in‑app protection, analytics and digital credential tools.

It supports OTP, hardware tokens, FIDO2 passkeys, Digipass and Cronto signing across cloud and on‑premises environments. Institutions are able to run multiple methods simultaneously and move toward passwordless and credential‑based systems gradually.

OneSpan CTO Ashish Jain says organizations must balance security, compliance and user experience while adopting new technologies at a measured pace.

“DigipassONE reflects our belief that modernization should happen progressively, giving customers a practical path to adopt what’s next without abandoning what already works,” Jain says.

OneSpan has also released an early access version of its digital credentials solution, allowing organizations to issue and verify credentials inside authentication and transaction flows. The company says this supports future digital credential ecosystems.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | financial services | OneSpan | passkeys | passwordless authentication