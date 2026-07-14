OpenAI requires hardware-backed passkeys for trusted cyber access

OpenAI is requiring stronger account protection for users who access some of its most sensitive AI capabilities.

Starting September 1, 2026, individual members of its Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program will be required to activate Advanced Account Security and authenticate with a hardware-backed passkey to retain access to frontier models.

OpenAI says members who do not meet the requirement will still be able to use ChatGPT, but their accounts will return to the standard level of model access. TAC is designed for high-level security researchers who may require access to capabilities that OpenAI restricts to ordinary accounts.

Individuals wanting trusted access must complete an identity verification process. OpenAI says this includes a government ID check, know-your-customer (KYC) identity checks, and additional trust signals such as device health.

The verification process is conducted via Persona to help OpenAI determine whether an account belongs to a real user engaged in legitimate cybersecurity work.

OpenAI’s trust and access decision determines the level of cyber capability that a person or organization may use. Verification provides OpenAI with additional context to differentiate authorized work from anonymous or potentially abusive use.

This verification has two identity controls at different stages. Identity proofing connects a real-world person to the ChatGPT account and supports the decision to give trusted access. A hardware-backed passkey protects that verified account during subsequent logins by a cryptographic credential stored on a physical authenticator.

The hardware key stores the private authentication credential on a physical device to make it substantially harder for attackers to capture through phishing, copy between devices, or reuse after compromising a password.

Yubico introduced a custom 2-pack of YubiKeys. The package includes a YubiKey C NFC that can authenticate through USB-C or an NFC tap on a compatible mobile device, and a low-profile YubiKey C Nano designed to remain connected to a laptop’s USB-C port.

However, OpenAI does not require TAC members to purchase those particular YubiKeys. The Advanced Account Security page says users can enroll with any compatible FIDO security key.

Article Topics

biometric security key | biometrics | identity proofing | OpenAI | passkeys | Yubico