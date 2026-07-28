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OSDP verification program reflects maturing access control market

Independent testing is becoming an increasingly important differentiator
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
OSDP verification program reflects maturing access control market
 

The Security Industry Association’s (SIA) OSDP Verified program has validated 222 access control products from 32 companies to expand the range of independently tested equipment available to integrators and buyers.

“The program now has representation in nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and we are seeing growing enthusiasm across domestic and international participation,” says Cameron Walker-Miller, director of standards and technology at SIA.

OSDP governs communications between access control panels and peripheral devices such as card and biometric readers. It supports bidirectional communication, device supervision, remote management functions and an AES-128-encrypted Secure Channel.

The verified products include access control units and peripheral devices, with profiles covering Secure Channel, smart-card functions, and biometric capabilities.

Its expansion suggests OSDP is developing into a broader procurement ecosystem for modern access control.

Manufacturers can claim that a product supports OSDP without independent testing. But only devices that pass third-party conformance testing can carry the OSDP Verified mark.

SIA started the program to address market confusion caused by unverified claims of compliance with the standard.

Verified status does not ensure interoperability between every possible combination of products because system architecture, firmware, configuration, and implementation choices can affect deployment.

OSDP offers a secure and capable alternative to the legacy Wiegand interface.

A broader selection of verified readers, controllers, and other biometric devices gives organizations more options when replacing legacy components.

Earlier this year, ZKTeco and Armatura confirmed OSDP Verification for several devices, including the EP series of readers, six Atlas controllers, three input-output boards and four access control panels.

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