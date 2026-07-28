Pak ID surpasses 18M downloads as Pakistan’s digital ID adoption grows

Pakistan’s digital identity app Pak ID, which is managed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has surpassed 18 million downloads, underscoring the country’s rapid shift toward mobile-first delivery of identity and government services.

The ID authority said in an X post recently that the app was downloaded 8.17 million times between November last year and May 2026 to make it one of the most quickly adopted digital applications in the country. The Pak ID app was launched early last year.

Unlike other apps which have been rolled out in the past, the effervescence that greeted the arrival of Pak ID has apparently remained intact, which NADRA describes as a sign of steady public trust.

Speaking about usage of the app, NADRA mentioned that more than 1.36 million applications were submitted through it between March and May, meaning that citizens are increasingly making use of the platform to access identity services.

NADRA has also been making enhancements to Pak ID.

Recently, it released Version 5.6.6 which has new features added to it to streamline user experience. One of the novelties allows users to now see a preview of their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) at the time of submitting an application, while the other feature expands access to civil registration services, Pro Pakistani reports.

The CNIC preview is designed to help applicants spot and correct any errors before sending in an application, while the civil registration feature means citizens will be able to get digital birth, marriage or death certificates digitally using the app in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The same service is also now available in the capital Islamabad and all surrounding territories, the Capital Development Authority announced in a post on X.

Expanding use cases

As NADRA keeps making upgrades to the app, it is also expanding its use cases. Initially launched as part of efforts to digitize visa applications, Pak ID’s relevance has continued to grow. NADRA announced recently that it is now possible for the digital ID option in Pak ID to be used for identity verification during passport applications for citizens at home and abroad. This development means that applicants will not be required to present physical copies of their CNIC during the process as was the case before, according to Hello Pakistan.

In the same vein, Pakistanis abroad can also complete vehicle registration and transfer processes using Pak ID without having to visit embassies or consular services for that purpose. This measure has been introduced by the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department, The Express Tribune writes. The outlet quotes the Director of Excise, Bilal Azam, as explaining that registrants can submit their biometrics through the Pak ID app.

In another use case, Pakistanis abroad can successfully apply for and obtain the National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) through Pak ID. With this, they can choose not to visit a NADRA registration center. NICOP is an identity document issued to eligible Pakistanis living abroad, and they can use it to travel to the country without a visa.

Iris biometrics for enhanced security

Meanwhile, a free iris biometric scan campaign has been launched as authorities seek to strengthen security around citizens’ identity. Authorities say the iris modality will serve as an additional layer of security to fortify biometric authentication.

The growing adoption and expanding use cases mean that Pak ID is becoming a cornerstone of Pakistan’s national digital identity ecosystem. It shows how citizens are shifting from physical NADRA offices to the mobile digital platform to get easier access to government services with less friction and enhanced security.

Article Topics

digital government | government services | iris biometrics | mobile app | NADRA | Pak ID | Pakistan