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Parsons launches multimodal biometric identity platform

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement  |  Trade Notes
Parsons launches multimodal biometric identity platform
 

Parsons Corporation has launched AresNXT, a new biometric identity management platform designed for use in critical infrastructure, national security operations, and large public events, expanding the company’s role in a market increasingly built around rapid identity verification in the field.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said AresNXT can collect, process, and verify biometric and biographic data, including fingerprints, facial images, and iris scans.

The platform is intended to connect field collection with secure back-end repositories, allowing agencies and security operators to make near real-time identity decisions.

Parsons said the system combines AI-driven biometric capabilities with voice and speech prompts, support for multiple sensors and biometric modalities, and the ability to operate in both connected and offline environments.

The company said encryption aligned with federal biometric transmission standards and integration with the Ares Gateway are intended to support secure transactions and centralized data management.

AresNXT was developed through Parsons’ internal research and development program. Unlike systems that require dedicated biometric hardware, the company said the platform is built to run across iOS, Android, and Windows devices, making it easier to deploy on existing equipment and scale across different operating environments.

Martin Boson, president of Engineered Systems for Parsons, said AresNXT is aimed at mission critical settings where agencies need faster and more reliable identity verification.

Parsons said the platform is already being tested in real-world pilot deployments. In one pilot, an unnamed federal law enforcement client deployed AresNXT in Washington, D.C., issuing licenses to field agents using iOS devices.

According to the company, the pilot showed improved speed and accuracy, reduced system complexity and greater interoperability.

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