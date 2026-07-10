Philippines joins Malaysia in regional blockchain ID integration

Zetrix AI has signed a preliminary agreement with the Philippine government to help build the country’s public blockchain infrastructure. The deal marks a major expansion of the Malaysian firm’s presence in Southeast Asia.

The memorandum of understanding involves three parties: Zetrix Philippines Inc; My Blockchain Infrastructure Sdn Bhd, which is a Zetrix AI joint venture with Mimos Bhd; and the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The collaboration will develop blockchain applications for cross‑border digital ID interoperability and for issuing and verifying government credentials and trade documents.

Zetrix already powers Malaysia’s national blockchain, launched in April 2025. It also operates the international supernode to China’s Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure. The Philippines will now become the second country to adopt the Zetrix protocol for its national blockchain system.

Zetrix AI group managing director TS Wong said the partnership advances Zetrix’s regional ambitions. “This milestone marks another important step forward in the realisation of our vision of bringing countries in the region onto a common integrated ecosystem, thus playing our part in helping advance economic growth through stronger regional cooperation” he said (via The Edge Malaysia).

Zetrix AI has operated in the Philippines for nearly a decade, supplying digital services to agencies such as the Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine Ports Authority and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Separately, MYEG Philippines Inc, Zetrix’s local joint venture, signed several new digital payment agreements with government bodies. These include a quadripartite deal with the Professional Regulation Commission, Bureau of the Treasury and Land Bank of the Philippines, plus agreements with the Philippine Ports Authority and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

MYEG PH CEO Ann Margaret Saldaña said the partnerships strengthen the company’s role in government digitalization. The agreements will integrate MYEG’s payment system into licensing, port and fisheries platforms, offering more than 100,000 payment channels nationwide.

Article Topics

blockchain | cross border identity verification | digital identity | interoperability | Malaysia | Mimos | Philippines | Zetrix