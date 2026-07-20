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Precise Biometrics, Fingerprint Cards complete merger

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Precise Biometrics, Fingerprint Cards complete merger
 

Precise Biometrics is now officially a much larger company, having completed its merger with fellow Nordic biometrics provider Fingerprint Cards.

The Swedish Companies Registration Office registered the issue of just over 68 million new shares in Precise as a merger consideration, increasing the company’s share capital by nearly 20.5 Swedish kronor (approximately US$2.1 million). Shares in Precise should be in possession of FPC shareholders on or around July 23, and continue to trade as usual on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

“With the Merger now complete, we are creating a global player in biometric security, access, and identity management by combining leading software, hardware, and deep industry expertise,” says Precise Biometrics CEO Joakim Nydemark. “We have created a strong platform for continued innovation, commercial growth, and increased customer value. This combination gives us a comprehensive offering, a stronger market position, and a solid foundation for realizing both commercial and operational synergies.”

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