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Precise Biometrics, Fingerprint Cards set to emerge as combined entity next week

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Precise Biometrics, Fingerprint Cards set to emerge as combined entity next week
 

Sweden’s corporate regulator has approved the merger between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards, completing the final step before the two combine forces as a consolidated biometrics provider with a portfolio spanning hardware, software, different modalities and applications from consumer authentication to enterprise access control.

The last day of trading for FPC on the Nasdaq Stockholm will be Thursday, July 16. Swedish Companies Registration Office is expected to complete the registration of the new, combined entity next Monday, July 20.

Fingerprint Cards’ shareholders will receive nine ordinary shares in Precise for each share of FPC on or around July 23. Holders of outstanding warrants in Fingerprint Cards get the option of cash considerations or warrants with corresponding rights in Precise.

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