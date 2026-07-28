Putting digital trust first: Trinidad and Tobago takes bite-sized approach to DPI

Trinidad and Tobago, the southernmost island country in the Caribbean, might be small but its pioneering example in digital public infrastructure (DPI) could have an outsized effect.

Most countries build digital public infrastructure by first establishing a national digital identity system, then layering on digital wallets, credentials and other services. Trinidad and Tobago is reversing that model. Rather than waiting years to deploy a comprehensive national digital identity, it has started with an immediately useful verifiable credential, using it to establish trust infrastructure before expanding into a broader digital identity ecosystem.

The approach reflects a growing recognition that digital trust can be built incrementally. By focusing on a high-value use case, adopting open standards and digital public goods, and establishing oversight early, countries can demonstrate the value of DPI quickly while creating the institutional and technical foundations for broader digital transformation.

For Trinidad and Tobago this comes in the form of VerifyTT, which was launched by iGovTT, the country’s govtech agency under the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence (MPAAI). As Trinidad and Tobago goes about its digital transformation agenda, its emerging DPI is taking a different path.

VerifyTT is a national digital credential verification platform and forms part of the country’s national trust infrastructure. It enables a secure digital platform for issuing, validating, storing and sharing verified credentials and other trusted information. VerifyTT’s first deployment is in higher education, allowing academic institutions to securely issue and verify academic and professional credentials in real time.

VerifyTT demonstrates how a narrowly defined, high-value service can establish the governance, technical standards and trust relationships needed to support broader digital public infrastructure.

If successful, this approach could serve as a case study for the 50-in-5 Campaign, suggesting that countries can build trusted digital public infrastructure incrementally through modular, governance-led deployments rather than waiting for comprehensive national digital identity systems.

DPI modernization

Across Latin America and the Caribbean, various countries are exploring different DPI implementations. The Dominican Republic is using a fast, multi‑agency bootcamp model to build DPI. Through CDPI’s week‑long, verifiable credential bootcamps, government teams are designing, prototyping and deploying digital identity solutions in days. The Dominican Republic approach emphasizes hands-on capacity building, cross‑agency collaboration and immediate pilots, making DPI a practical exercise, drawing inspiration from hackathons.

Colombia is reshaping its digital identity stack around open standards. By adopting interoperable, vendor‑neutral protocols, the country is building a modular system that can evolve without lock‑in. This model treats DPI as public infrastructure built on shared standards, enabling both government and private‑sector innovation atop an open foundation.

Brazil is adopting a Digital‑identity‑as‑a‑Service (DaaS) model for verifiable credentials, offering digital identity capabilities as reusable services for both public and private actors. Identity APIs, credential issuance and verification are delivered as state‑run trust services. This makes DPI a scalable, service‑layer backbone that organizations can plug into.

A new model for digital public infrastructure

Unlike national ID programs that begin by building foundational identity infrastructure, T&T began with an immediately useful credential and a clear use case. This allowed it to establish issuers, verifiers, wallets and governance before expanding into additional credential types.

Academic credentials offer a low‑friction way to prove the value of verifiable credentials. They are already issued by trusted institutions and solve a clear verification problem for employers, universities and licensing bodies. They combine high trust, clear business value, and straightforward governance.

Because they carry relatively little political sensitivity and are in demand across borders, they fit naturally into an ecosystem with well‑defined issuers, holders and verifiers. Most importantly, they show how VCs work in practice, solving a real verification problem, without requiring a national digital identity system rollout.

VerifyTT uses the open‑source Inji Verifiable Credentials Stack. This was chosen for its architecture and governance strengths rather than any vendor tie-in. The Inji digital identity wallet, developed by MOSIP, follows W3C VC standards and supports cryptographic signing, revocation and portable machine‑readable formats, ensuring interoperability and future compatibility with other identity systems.

Because Inji is open‑source it allows sovereign hosting, full code transparency and long‑term flexibility without proprietary licensing limits. Its modular design separates issuance, storage and verification, letting different institutions adopt components independently. The choice reflects a standards‑based, modular and vendor‑neutral approach aligned with international DPI principles.

In a white paper, T&T noted that with similar policy support to international programs such as GovStack and the World Bank’s ID4D, VerifyTT can move from a pilot to a stable national verification capability. The system operates under MPAAI oversight, implemented by iGovTT with CDPI and Deloitte support.

It includes safeguards such as cryptographic signing, revocation, role‑based access controls and structured export readiness. Implementation needs like institutional alignment, verifier uptake, sustainability planning and legal recognition are acknowledged as normal operational requirements rather than weaknesses.

VerifyTT’s core infrastructure — cryptographic signing, verification protocols, wallet integration and issuer registry services — is consistent across sectors, allowing expansion beyond education without redesign. New use cases simply require sector‑specific schemas and governance alignment. Onboarding a licensing body or health authority involves configuration, not architectural change, because the validation and presentation logic remain the same.

Over the next five years, success will be measured not by credential volume but by the normalization of embedded digital verification across sectors, the white paper sets out. The trust rail remains constant, but what grows is the range of institutions using it.

Digital trust through infrastructure and open standards

VerifyTT is built on a three‑role trust model common to global verifiable credential systems. Issuers sign credentials, holders store them under their own control, and verifiers check them independently using published keys and standard protocols.

Because each credential is secured with asymmetric cryptography and validated against a trusted public‑key registry, verification does not rely on contacting the issuing institution. Integrity, issuer authenticity and revocation status are confirmed computationally, turning trust from a human confirmation process into an infrastructure layer that works reliably at scale.

The system’s architecture is fully modular with separate components for issuance, storage, verification and key management. Each module follows open standards, allowing new sectors or issuers to join without altering the core trust mechanisms. This standards‑aligned, vendor‑neutral structure ensures long term flexibility, sovereign hosting and interoperability with other digital identity ecosystems, reflecting the principles of modern DPI.

VerifyTT was integrated with the national job portal, EmployTT, which lets job seekers share verified credentials directly with prospective employers. The platform is also being used to issue civil records, land records and Certificates of Character, which are police service documents.

The Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) has called the VerifyTT project the “first-ever implementation of DPI-as-a-Packaged Solution (DaaS).” It represents a new deployment model for DPI. It’s one that starts with an immediately useful verifiable credential, establishes governance early, builds with open-source components and standards (SafeDPI and OpenID), then expands into a broader ecosystem of trusted digital credentials. If VerifyTT proves successful beyond its initial deployments, it could offer a repeatable blueprint for countries participating in initiatives such as 50-in-5.

Article Topics

Caribbean | digital identity | digital public goods | digital public infrastructure | Inji digital wallet | Trinidad and Tobago | verifiable credentials | VerifyTT