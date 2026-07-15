Regula combines identity signals as layered identity verification gains ground

Regula Forensics has announced the launch of an enhanced, multimodal biometric verification service with integrated liveness detection. A release says the product includes facial recognition, fingerprint verification, iris recognition, voice recognition, behavioral biometrics and hand geometry analysis, to support remote onboarding, authentication and high-risk transaction workflows across regulated and digital-first industries.

Cameras, fingerprint scanners, microphones or other sensors facilitate biometric capture, followed by feature extraction and comparison against a reference portrait, an enrolled biometric record or a secure identity database, with integrated liveness detection.

Regula says the service is designed to be deployed within multi-layered identity verification architectures that may combine identity document verification, facial biometric matching, liveness detection, risk analysis and database screening. Target sectors include banking and fintech, healthcare, travel and border control, telecommunications, and online gaming and gambling.

Key operational controls include secure biometric data storage, explicit user consent practices, data minimization, adherence to applicable privacy regulations, protections against biometric data breaches and measures to mitigate fairness and bias.

Identity signal integrity key to verification in AI age

The new system is in keeping with Regula’s evolving philosophy on identity signals. A recent blog from the company emphasizes that “identity verification now depends on multiple signals, not one artifact.”

Document data, biometric matches, device context, session metadata, and other signals help determine that a person is real, legitimate, and eligible for the action they want to take.

“Not every data point is an identity signal,” Regula says; “a data point becomes a signal when it contributes to an identity decision. A raw timestamp, for example, may be just metadata. But if it helps you bind a selfie to a specific session, detect a replay attempt, or explain a failed verification, it becomes part of the identity evidence.”

Signals easier to manipulate, harder to store

Identity signals are under siege from AI, which has made it much easier to manipulate or generate them, whether through document fraud or deepfake biometrics. Injection attacks target the media delivery mechanism itself.

“That is why identity verification now can’t stop at checking whether something looks real,” the company says. “It also needs to evaluate the context behind each signal: where it came from, how it was captured or generated, and whether it is strong enough for the decision being made.”

This establishes identity signal integrity: a weighted decision that considers the larger network of connections and relationships between biometrics, documents, capture and other factors.

The idea sees further investigation in Regula’s newly released Q2 2026 Identity Verification Report, which, per a release, “introduces the concept of ‘identity signal debt’ to help organizations better understand the long-term risks associated with collecting, storing, and managing digital identity data.”

In brief, identity signal debt describes how, as organizations move toward continuous assurance, “identity information collected to establish trust can gradually become a source of operational, regulatory, and cybersecurity risk if it is not properly governed.”

“Identity verification is no longer a point-in-time activity,” says Henry Patishman, CEO of Regula. “Organizations are now responsible for preserving the integrity of identity evidence long after onboarding is complete. As fraud techniques continue to evolve, identity governance becomes just as important as identity verification itself.”

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | continuous authentication | digital identity | identity proofing | identity verification | multimodal biometrics | Regula