ROC Watch gets new liability protections with DHS DT&E designation

ROC continues to cement its position in the U.S. biometrics market for defense and law enforcement, with the announcement that its product suite, ROC Watch, has received a Developmental Testing and Evaluation (DT&E) Designation under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act.

In gaining the designation and recognition as a qualified anti-terrorism technology undergoing continued testing and evaluation, ROC and customers deploying ROC Watch receive federal liability protections in the event of an act of terrorism. Per a release, the protections “serve as structural risk management” for government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, schools, and other organizations procuring public safety technologies.

ROC Watch provides AI-enabled video analytics for threat detection, alerts management and post-event investigations across live and recorded video. Vision AI models enable facial recognition, person detection, gun detection, vehicle detection and automatic license plate recognition.

Designation can support plan to scale

ROC CEO B. Scott Swann calls the designation an important milestone for the product and for ROC’s customers.

“This achievement provides a DHS-supported framework that helps reduce liability concerns for customers as they evaluate procurement decisions for the ROC Watch platform,” Swann says. “We believe this milestone will help accelerate commercial adoption of ROC’s American-built Vision AI technologies across government and commercial environments.”

In February, ROC closed its IPO, raising just over $24 million at $6 per share. Initially operating as a components provider, the Colorado-based company has steadily grown its footprint in security systems and recently launched biometric physical access control software, as it aims to scale in the North American market. This year, it saw ROC Watch deployed in 46 surveillance cameras across Montreal, in cooperation with Quebec-based iMotion Security and the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | certification | DHS | facial recognition | ROC | video analytics | video surveillance