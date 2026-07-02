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Sainsbury’s triples Facewatch facial recognition deployment across UK stores

Tech addresses growing problem of theft, employee abuse at retail locations 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Sainsbury’s triples Facewatch facial recognition deployment across UK stores
 

UK grocery retailer Sainsbury’s is continuing to invest in biometric technology for crime prevention, as it expands its live facial recognition program to more retail outlets.

According to a release, a Q1 report from the company says facial recognition technology is now live in over 55 stores, and another 150 stores will have it implemented before Christmas. Data shows more than 90 per cent of identified offenders not returning to retail locations.

Sainsbury’s uses Facewatch, which runs the UK’s largest retail LFR network and strives to be a responsibly governed provider of facial recognition for UK retailers. Facewatch recently secured certification to the new ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard on managing AI systems, covering governance across the technology’s lifecycle. The company’s assurance framework also includes ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, Cyber Essentials and IoT security certifications. And it has been granted Secured by Design accreditation, the official police security standard.

That said, it has faced questions about false matches.

LFRT shows reductions in theft, aggression

The Sainsbury’s partnership began with a trial at two store locations in September 2025, and has since expanded, based on initial success. Results from the LFRT trial showed a 46 percent reduction in “theft, harm, aggression and antisocial behavior” at Sainsbury locations.

Shoplifting has become a significant problem in the UK. According to the British Retail Consortium, shop workers experience 1,600 incidents of abuse and violence every day.

Part of the problem stems from the lack of a formal legal definition for the crime; “shoplifting” is not an official offense in England or Wales.

Facewatch’s biometric surveillance system compares the faces of customers with a database containing suspected retail criminals, including those thought to have committed offenses at other stores within the Facewatch retail network, which includes stores from Budgens, Fraser Group and more.

In a post on LinkedIn, Facewatch CEO Nick Fisher says that, “over the past 12 months, Facewatch has helped UK retailers prevent an estimated £64 million in shop theft.” In May alone, Facewatch sent “a record 55,462 real-time alerts warning retailers that a known offender had entered one of their stores.”

The company is currently pitching its services to UK pharmacies.

Team includes respected voices in data protection

Facewatch claims its face biometrics have a 99.98 percent accuracy rate and that all alerts are reviewed before action is taken. It recently appointed data and cyber law specialist Dean Armstrong KC – one of the UK’s most cited barristers in data protection and AI – as its new Data Protection Officer (DPO). Fisher has framed Armstrong’s hiring as “a statement of intent,” in the wider context of mounting pressure on commercial facial recognition providers to demonstrate stronger governance, legal accountability and independent oversight as the FRT footprint grows in the retail space.

Fraser Sampson, the former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner and occasional Biometric Update contributor, is a non-executive director for Facewatch.

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