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Saviynt launches Zuma AI identity platform as ARR exceeds $300M

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Saviynt launches Zuma AI identity platform as ARR exceeds $300M
 

Saviynt has launched Zuma, an identity security platform for identifying, managing, and securing AI agents, large language models (LLMs), AI applications, and non-human identities.

The platform follows AI identities from discovery through governance and runtime activity through three components: Zuma Insights, Zuma Governance and Zuma Access.

“Customers are telling us they need a control plane that can help them see every AI and non-human identity, govern it with accountability, and protect the business in real time,” says Sachin Nayyar, chief executive officer at Saviynt.

Zuma Insights identifies AI agents and LLMs across an enterprise to indicate which resources they can access, who owns them, and how they change over time.

Zuma Governance applies ownership, lifecycle controls, policy rules, access reviews, and audit requirements. Saviynt says this can address unmanaged agents that continue operating without a responsible owner.

Zuma Access uses controls on an agent that is operating. It evaluates the agent’s intent, context, permissions, and risk to determine if an attempted action is required for its assigned task.

“Like many large enterprises, we are looking at how to safely scale AI across the business without losing visibility or control,” says Sarita Dsouza, IAM Leader at Cytiva, a Danaher company.

The underlying functions are not completely new to Saviynt.

The company recently launched Identity Security for AI with continuous agent discovery, lifecycle governance and a real-time Agent Access Gateway.

Zuma Insights, Access and Governance cover many of the same functions as the earlier platform, including posture management, runtime access and lifecycle governance.

Saviynt has been expanding the external security information available to its identity controls. Its partnership with Wiz connects cloud risk intelligence with its workflows for governing non-human identities and AI agents.

Revenue milestone for Saviynt

Saviynt says it has surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue, with bookings increasing by more than 80 percent and customer retention reaching 96 percent.

The results follow a $700 million Series B financing round in December 2025, which valued the company at $3 billion.

The financial milestone shows the scale behind Saviynt’s expansion into AI agent identity security.

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