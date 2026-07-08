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Scandit launches biometric age verification, estimation for retail self-checkouts

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Scandit launches biometric age verification, estimation for retail self-checkouts
 

Switzerland-based Scandit has launched a new facial age estimation and age verification system for retail self-checkouts that it says can reduce the time customers spend in line-ups, reduce employee interventions and help with regulatory compliance.

The Age Verified Self-Checkout solution conducts age estimation or compares selfie biometrics with an ID scan on the customer’s smartphone, but does not require them to download an app.

The process takes less than 10 seconds, making age verification six times faster for customers and resolving 80 percent of age checks automatically, according to the company announcement. Customers scanning an age-restricted item at a self-checkout kiosk will be shown a QR code, which they scan to open an age check page in their browser.

The software uses the same Scandit Smart Data Capture technology as the ID Validate software the company released in 2023 to detect fraudulent U.S. driver’s licenses and state-issued ID documents, and the ID Bolt software for ID scanning and data auto-population released in 2024.

Scandit says its new foray into biometrics responds to rising demand, and complies with relevant regulations and standards for data protection and age assurance including GDPR, CCPA and ISO/IEC 27566-1. The company has calculated demand for age checks during self-checkout transactions at 9 billion per year.

“Retailers are under pressure to deliver faster, more convenient self-checkout experiences, yet age-restricted sales remain a persistent bottleneck and one that only intensifies as self-checkout fleets scale,” says Christian Floerkemeier, CTO and co-founder of Scandit. “Today, retailers are forced to choose between absorbing the ongoing labor cost of manual checks or investing in proprietary hardware, neither of which scales efficiently. Age Verified Self-Checkout removes this tradeoff by automating compliance in a fast, secure and hardware-free way, which reduces intervention and optimizes labor.”

Scandit raised $150 million in a series D funding round at a billion-dollar valuation in 2022 to expand its ID document scanning portfolio.

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