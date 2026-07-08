FB pixel

SCOTUS sides with Texas on app store age verification, denies emergency block

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
SCOTUS sides with Texas on app store age verification, denies emergency block
 

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a requests to block Texas’ app store age verification law on grounds it would violate Constitutional free speech protections on Monday.

But the fight over the Lone Star State’s App Store Accountability Act is far from over. The field of battle merely shifts back to the lower courts.

The law has already been killed and brought back from the dead several times. In December 2025, a federal district court judge ruled that SB2420 likely violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and blocked it. The state appealed, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the injunction.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court in June to block it pending the outcome of a full Constitutional challenge against the Act. The CCIA argued the Act clearly violates the First Amendment, and the State responded (via NPR) that the Fifth Circuit motions panel, in granting its appeal, noted the government meets the correct level of scrutiny by advancing important interests and does not go beyond them in limiting free speech.

The Supreme Court also sided with Texas on the Constitutional validity of age assurance requirements for access to online pornography in a precedent-setting case last year.

Now the state will be able to enforce SB2420 while it seeks the same result for age restrictions at the app store level.

Debate continues around the appropriate place in the stack for age assurance to take place, and Texas’ law may provide helpful data on the relative effectiveness of app store age checks, depending on how long it survives.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Accuracy minimums for age checks could bring Big Social in line with Australian law

“Age checks fail.” That is, perhaps, a snappier headline than “social media platforms aren’t following the law” – and it’s…

 

Research calls for document portability to tackle legal ID crisis facing migrants

Researchers have urged countries to build interoperable, resilient, and family-sensitive foundational identity storage systems in order to better respond to…

 

Advice from the MOSIP ecosystem, from biometric quality to sustainability

MOSIP has gained traction as an option for countries establishing or upgrading digital identity systems due to its promise of…

 

UK Digital ID sector analysis shows tentative growth amid political change

The UK digital identity market sits in a kind of limbo. As Keir Starmer prepares to step down as prime…

 

Toppan adds to award collection for new color laser ID printing technology

The Best New Passport of 2026 is Argentina’s ePassport, according to High Security Printing. The recognition follows the HSP Award…

 

US senators target AI, biometric surveillance in the workplace

U.S. senators this week introduced legislation that would place some of the most far-reaching federal limits yet proposed on employers’…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events