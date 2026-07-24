Shufti prepares firms for AMLR with unified compliance platform

Shufti has introduced a full lifecycle compliance platform in preparation for the EU Anti‑Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) ahead of its July 10, 2027 start date. The platform is aimed at helping banks, fintechs, payments providers and other regulated firms.

The AMLR will replace 27 national AML/CFT regimes as the new EU‑wide rulebook is overseen by the new Anti‑Money Laundering Authority, which raises regulatory expectations and the standard of proof required from obliged entities.

The regulation puts identity verification at the head of customer due diligence. Under Article 22, verification must rely on independent and reliable sources, while draft technical standards align AML checks with eIDAS assurance levels.

“Firms must show a supervisor that their verification is sound, that customer records remain current, and that monitoring is continuous,” says Shahid Hanif, CEO at Shufti. “We built Shufti as one owned platform across the customer lifecycle, so firms can meet that standard with a single, accountable provider, and demonstrate it.”

Firms will also be required to accept EU Digital Identity Wallet credentials once they become available in late 2026. The AMLR applies to existing customers as well, making ongoing record‑keeping and continuous identification of beneficial owners a mandatory, risk‑based obligation. Supervisors will expect firms to demonstrate that monitoring is continuous and controls are effective, even when outsourced.

Shufti says its platform maps each AMLR requirement to an operational step and delivers them through a single in‑house technology stack. It offers remote onboarding at eIDAS‑grade, including NFC chip reading, facial matching and passive liveness detection. Qualified electronic signatures are integrated directly into the verification flow and there’s continuous KYB and UBO re‑verification across more than 100 registries.

Additionally, perpetual screening against thousands of watchlists, sanctions regimes, PEP databases and adverse media sources; and behavioral biometrics to detect fraud rings and duplicate registrations. All activity is recorded in a time‑stamped chain of custody designed to provide regulators with an auditable trail.

The platform also supports remediation and enhanced due diligence, including source‑of‑funds checks and corporate document authentication. For firms without internal compliance teams, Shufti offers an MLRO‑as‑a‑Service model to run the program end‑to‑end.

The company is offering AMLR readiness assessments to help organizations identify gaps and plan their compliance roadmap ahead of the 2027 deadline.

Glocal Platform to replace fragmented multi‑vendor compliance setups

Shufti has also launched the Glocal Platform, a full compliance-lifecycle system. It’s designed to give organizations a single, globally scalable solution for identity verification, fraud prevention, risk assessment and regulatory compliance.

The platform is built to operate across industries and regions while adapting to each market’s regulatory, document and verification requirements. The company says the product addresses a long‑standing problem for global businesses, which often rely on multiple compliance vendors to meet differing regional rules.

The Glocal Platform instead offers one system that adjusts to local expectations, supports data sovereignty requirements and aligns identity handling with jurisdiction‑specific governance. “When onboarding, authentication, monitoring, and remediation all sit in one place, compliance gets simpler and a lot more certain,” says Hanif. “That is really what going ‘glocal’ means for our customers.”

Developed in‑house, it covers the full customer lifecycle in a single flow, from sign‑up and KYC through authentication, AML screening, monitoring and remediation. Shufti says local regulatory nuance is embedded into the system, allowing firms to meet obligations from Japan to Gibraltar and Australia to Argentina without adding new vendors.

Shufti CEO Hanif said the platform reflects lessons from working with more than 2,000 organizations struggling with fragmented compliance stacks. He described the system as offering “global reach and local precision” through one integration.

Shufti believes the Glocal Platform is a long‑term foundation for organizations entering new markets or scaling operations, reducing the cost and complexity of managing multiple providers. The platform is available now.

Article Topics

AML | biometrics | continuous verification | EU AMLR | fraud prevention | identity verification | regulation | Shufti