Sine adds face biometrics and Regula ID verification to contractor compliance platform

Sine by Honeywell has added Advanced ID Check to its SinePoint Pro visitor management system. This will allow visitors and contractors to scan a government-issued identity document at an iPad kiosk during check-in.

The system analyzes document authenticity and uses Sine’s Face Check technology to compare the portrait on the document with the visitor’s photo before granting site access.

The feature is built on Regula Forensics technology to support more than 16,000 identity documents from over 250 countries.

Sine says the broader document coverage will help organizations verify that the person arriving at a facility, even when sites receive international visitors and contractors.

Advanced ID Check is available on M-series iPads used with SinePoint Pro.

Sine extends contractor compliance workflows

Launched last year, Sine’s contractor management platform allowed organizations to create configurable workflows for inductions, permits, inspections, incident reports, risk assessments, and other contractor documentation.

Companies could use Sine to define their own requirements, such as completing a safety video, submitting a permit to work, or signing a safe work method statement.

The latest release extends these capabilities. Group Workflow Approvers allows companies to define stakeholders for each approval stage, with one member of each group able to provide the required sign-off.

Even the improvements to multi-stage forms add granular checks at the individual level. It does not assume that everyone named in a permit has met the same requirements. Sine can apply visual compliance checks to each applicant.

The platform can also run checks across multiple people within a single workflow. But each person’s response and approval status can be captured separately to provide a clearer record of who was reviewed, who was approved, and where further action was required.

Sine is also adding timestamped records across its authentication workflow. Visitor responses can be captured at each stage rather than reconstructed after an incident or audit.

LenelS2 integration links compliance with physical access

Sine has expanded its integration with LenelS2 access control systems to connect visitor and contractor check-in with the credentials used to enter a facility.

The platform supports LenelS2 Elements, OnGuard, and NetBox to provision access credentials when a visitor completes the required compliance and check-in steps.

“When identity verification, access control, approvals, and audit trails are connected, the building runs on a more connected, consistent approach to access and audit records,” says Chuck O’Leary, general manager at Sine by Honeywell.

By combining document checks, facial comparison, and access-control integration, Sine is attempting to connect the approved identity with the credential used to enter the facility.

Article Topics

access control | face biometrics | Honeywell | ID verification | Regula | Sine | visitor management