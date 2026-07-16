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Socure launches manual fallback for digital identity verification

Company says fewer than 1 percent of users require manual review, but those cases remain critical for complete identity coverage.
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Socure launches manual fallback for digital identity verification
 

Socure has launched Remote Verifier in RiskOS, in a bid to provide comprehensive coverage for digital verification. According to a release, the product is designed for individuals who do not initially pass Socure’s biometric verification processes, do not want to use automated technology systems or require a manual option to verify their identity.

In effect, it’s a contingency: Socure anticipates fewer than 1 percent of all individuals will require use of Remote Verifier to complete identity verification.

In those instances, live agents are given access to uploaded identity documents, reasons the initial check failed, real-time Socure fraud intelligence, signals and risk indicators, in-session analytics, relevant identity attributes and other verification insights, to arrive at a conclusive verification result without the need for the user to schedule a video call with a live agent.

The product is available to service a broad spectrum of industries, but has been given additional functionality and security measures for public sector deployments.

“Socure’s new Remote Verifier gives human reviewers the data and insights needed to make high-confidence identity decisions while limiting the friction felt by individuals accessing critical government services,” says Jordan Burris, head of public sector at Socure.

“This new integration ensures that live agents are not reviewing documents in isolation or using basic video conferencing software but are operating with the full context of Socure’s AI-driven fraud detection and identity intelligence. Ultimately, Socure is enabling public sector organizations to make smarter decisions that safeguard program integrity and prevent fraud, all while delivering an improved customer experience.”

The first half of 2026 has seen New York-based Socure win a five-year, $163 million call order to provide identity proofing technology for Login.gov as a subcontractor to Xcelerate Solutions, and partner with Thomson Reuters on a digital identity verification and fraud prevention initiative.

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