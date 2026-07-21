South Africa overhauls SIM registration to combat identity fraud

The South African government and other stakeholders in the telecommunications industry have agreed to introduce changes to the legislative framework governing SIM card registration.

According to MyBroadband, the move comes as the country continues to see a spiral in SIM card-related identity fraud which often leads to huge financial losses and even loss of life.

A draft framework has already been developed to amend the Communication-Related Information Act (RICA) after consultations with the government, led by South Africa’s Association of Communications and Technology (ACT). Its implementation started on July 1.

Stakeholders say the changes aim to make up for the inadequacies of RICA, particularly Section 40 which talks about SIM registration, and Provisions of the Regulation of Interception of Communications law, which remain the legal framework governing SIM registration in the country.

Fraudsters have exploited the weaknesses in these laws, leading to many SIM cards remaining unregistered or registered with a false identity. One of the weaknesses identified is the ability to do bulk registration for SIM cards for resale, usually using the wrong information.

ACT is quoted as saying that the new framework “introduces enhanced registration, verification, monitoring, and compliance measures designed to strengthen consumer protection and support law enforcement objectives.” With the changes, it is believed that the police will be able to track phone crime suspects more easily.

The new rules require real-time identification for SIM card activation, with the user’s identity checked against the population register of the Department of Home Affairs, notes Tech Cabal.

During a meeting convened by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister in March, there was a consensus on the need to close the gaps in the existing legislations, but in a comprehensive and consultative manner.

While deeper reforms are awaited, telcos say the agreed framework will be used as an interim measure to tackle the SIM card fraud problem, which has been facilitated in the past through eSIMs. Providers like MTN have been deploying measures to tighten biometric verification for SIM card users.

SIM registration is a growing trend around the world as countries push to tighten loopholes that allow for the commission of crimes using telecommunication platforms.

South Africa’s SIM card crackdown represents a broader global leaning where countries are struggling to adjust regulatory frameworks so as to keep pace with technological innovation.

One of the objectives of the reform push, according to stakeholders, is to make a SIM card (phone number) a trusted digital ID, given that through it, a person can access a multiplicity of services. In a similar move, a Kenyan high court ruled earlier this year that a SIM card indeed represents a person’s digital identity.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital ID infrastructure | identity verification | SIM card registration | South Africa