South Africa tenders biometric case management system for migration enforcement

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is looking for a service provider to build a system and supply biometric devices for a vast field campaign seeking to conduct identity verification within the framework of a government push against illegal migration.

According to a tender announcement, the DHA wants that expertise for the “development, support, and maintenance of a biometric case management system (BCMS) for its inspectorate directorate, along with the procurement of 600 handheld devices with built-in biometric readers.”

Interested firms have until July 24 to apply, and successful bidders will help the DHA “to enhance field operations by enabling real-time biometric verification, data capture, and integration with existing DHA systems, improving efficiency in identifying and managing illegal migration cases.”

To be considered eligible, bidders must have proven experience in biometric systems and case management solutions, technical capacity, compliance, and financial stability for long-term service delivery. The services of the selected contractor will be provided for period of 36 months, with the possibility of a two-year extension.

The tender is a new step in the DHA’s digital transformation agenda, which is in line with the modernization of the country’s immigration and citizenship system, plagued for many years by manual processes, duplicate files, and fraudulent identities.

In the past weeks, the Southern African nation has seen a wave of protests against illegal migrants, with many countries being forced to facilitate the return of their citizens through chartered flights.

With the situation at hand, the DHA intends to embed biometrics into its core administrative workflow of citizenship, asylum, and immigration case management, which will ensure that every interaction with the state links to a single, verifiable individual.

The move reflects a broader shift toward integrating biometrics into end-to-end immigration and case management systems, extending their role beyond border control to identity verification throughout the administrative process.

It is expected that the new system, once live, will help eliminate ghost applicants, enhance the ability to detect sophisticated identity fraud in real-time, and strengthen national security.

The DHA is the steam engine of South Africa’s digital transformation, with a budget of over $800 million earmarked to continue that agenda in the 2026/2027 fiscal year.

Article Topics

identity verification | immigration | procurement | real-time biometrics | South Africa | tender