SPECSid announces transition support for legacy enterprise ID management platform

Canadian software firm SPECSid has unveiled a program to support its customers on a transition from the legacy EPI (Enterprise Personal Identification) Suite and EPI Builder platforms, to the modern and web-based idProducer credential management and issuance system.

The firm announced the launch of what it termed the idProducer EPI Transition Program to help organizations better plan their migration in order to avoid eventual security, compatibility and operational risks.

EPI Suite and EPI Builder are the older generation of badge-production and credential management software used by organizations. They are now set to be phased out in favor of idProducer, a modern, future-proof and centrally deployed credential management platform that supports both printed and digital IDs and multi-site operations, among other things.

According to SPECSid, the transition has become inevitable following Tech5 USA’s decision to end sales and standard support for EPI Suite and EPI Builder by April next year.

Per the company, the transition program comprises six key components, namely DGN conversion tool; database conversion tool; a detailed migration guide; initial migration assistance for early partner projects; training, and flexible deployment options.

SPECSid CEO, François Renaud, said of the program: “Our objective is to help organizations protect the investments they have made in their badge designs, cardholder information and operational processes while moving to a modern platform with ongoing development and support.”

Vice President of Product Management at Tech5, Mark Virnig, endorsed SPECSid’s modern platform idProducer, saying it “offers EPI customers a proven upgrade path for their ongoing badging needs.”

SPECSid has also assured its customers of operational and expertise continuity with the transition, to ensure that existing badge designs and cardholder data remain intact.

The firm has also called on existing EPI Suite and EPI Builder customers “to contact their credential issuance supplier or SPECSid to be referred to an authorized partner,” since it does business only through approved resellers.

The EPI Suite and EPI Builder transition is not an isolated event. Increasingly, organizations across industries are facing similar transitions as older, desktop-based credential management systems reach end-of-life.

It also shows that modern credential management is evolving into an important digital public infrastructure (DPI) component, and that continuity as seen in projects like Morocco’s digital ID implementation, is vital in DPI modernization.

Article Topics

digital ID infrastructure | identity management | SPECSid | TECH5