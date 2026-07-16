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Suprema gets ISO/IEC 42001 certification for biometric AI governance

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Suprema gets ISO/IEC 42001 certification for biometric AI governance
 

Suprema Inc has received ISO/IEC 42001 certification for the AI management system used in its biometric access control and physical security solutions. The certified scope covers AI applied to facial and fingerprint authentication across the company’s BioStation series, BioEntry series and BioStar platform.

ISO/IEC 42001 certification involves an independent audit of the management system that examines whether the company has formal processes for setting AI policies and objectives, assigning responsibility, identifying risks and impacts, monitoring performance, and addressing problems through corrective action.

“We cannot simply tell customers that the AI in their access control systems is responsibly built and carefully governed. We need independent verification to back that up,” says Hanchul Kim, chief executive officer at Suprema Inc.

The BioStation and BioEntry series includes face and fingerprint-based access control products. Suprema says AI is used in these systems to improve the accuracy and processing speed of facial and fingerprint authentication. The certification concerns how the company manages the AI supporting those authentication functions.

The BioStar platform processes biometric authentication data to support access control operations. This shows that the certification extends to the software environment used to manage and process authentication.

Suprema already holds ISO/IEC 27001 for information security management and ISO/IEC 27701 for privacy information management. The company says the three certifications allow customers to evaluate its security, privacy and AI governance practices.

For government agencies, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and other regulated organizations, the certification can become part of their vendor due diligence. Suprema says the certification will allow buyers to rely on independently audited governance practices.

“Our customers need to know that the AI in their security systems is not only accurate, it is also governed responsibly and verified independently,” Kim adds.

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