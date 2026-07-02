Switzerland delays digital ID rollout to strengthen trust infrastructure

The Swiss government says it prefers security over speed in the rollout of its national digital ID (e-ID) as it is delaying the process until next year in order to finalize work being done on aspects related to the trust infrastructure around the system.

According to a statement from the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ), the government is in the process of incorporating proposals that were made by opposition politicians in order to have a digital ID system that meets the highest security and data protection standards.

In the statement, the Office said: “In order to ensure that data protection and user security are maintained, further developments are required, which will delay the introduction of the e-ID. The security aspect is to be given higher priority than launching the system at the originally announced date.”

“Recent developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) bring additional challenges for the creation of an e-ID. For this reason, the Federal Office of Justice has decided to further increase security during the online issuance process,” it added. The FOJ also mentioned that the proposed enhancements are currently being further consolidated in an interdepartmental working group which it leads.

Swiss citizens voted in a narrow referendum last year to approve the digital ID plan which had strong rejection from some politicians and rights advocates. In April, the country’s Supreme Court ruled against an appeal for the referendum results to be overturned.

The launch delay, according to the government, means that the rollout will only happen in the first half of 2027. An internal testing phase that had been planned for this month is consequently postponed.

The move by Switzerland mirrors how countries around the world are increasingly adopting new benchmarks for digital identity security, as well as the push towards sovereign cyber defence systems for critical information infrastructure.

The fact that the government explicitly cites AI and deepfakes challenges as reasons for the delay reflects the consciousness that the next generation of digital ID systems must be AI-native in their defense mechanisms, moving beyond simple photo matching to behavioral and cryptographic liveness checks.

In addition, the Swiss government’s move doesn’t only seek to comply with the EU’s eIDAS regulations which emphasize high-assurance levels for digital identity, but also the World Bank’s insistence on the “security-by-design” factor when countries build their digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | e-ID | security by design | Switzerland | SWIYU