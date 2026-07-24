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Synthetic face datasets show potential for biometrics benchmarking

Study indicates value for synthetic data beyond training
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Synthetic face datasets show potential for biometrics benchmarking
 

Generative AI has made it possible to create artificial identities with enough variation to support the development of facial recognition models.

But this practice only addresses part of the challenge of collecting sufficiently useful biometric data in an ethical and legal way. Once a model has been trained, researchers still need to test how accurately it can differentiate between people and how well it performs under varied conditions.

A University of Luxembourg study, titled “Benchmarking Face Recognition without Real Faces,” analyzes whether synthetic faces could also replace real images during the face biometrics testing stage.

The researchers compared 12 synthetic face datasets with seven benchmark datasets of real faces across 24 pretrained recognition models. The models included conventional convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and vision transformer (ViT) architectures.

The seven real face benchmarks cover different parameters, including age, pose, and less controlled images and video. The benchmarks did not always produce identical scores in the same order because of the variations.

The researchers therefore focused on whether the synthetic datasets reproduced the performance and model rankings seen across the real benchmarks.

MorphFace and Vec2Face produced the strongest agreement with the real face benchmarks. They preserved performance trends and the ranking of stronger and weaker recognition models.

Their results were comparable to the variation seen between different real benchmarks. The researchers concluded that either dataset could support comparative evaluation.

However, the synthetic datasets were better at showing which model performed best than at reproducing exact error rates under the most stringent security settings.

Datasets designed specifically for face recognition benchmarking did not perform best. ControlFace10k and SynMulti-PIE ranked near the bottom.

The difference came down to how the synthetic identities were created. ControlFace10k did not separate different identities clearly enough, while SynMulti-PIE produced uneven variation between images of the same identity.

The study also found that realistic-looking images were not enough. Datasets that differed from real facial data performed poorly, but statistical similarity alone did not identify the strongest benchmarks.

The validated synthetic benchmarks could reduce the need for real facial image datasets during model development to allow researchers to compare systems before moving to more limited real-world testing.

They would not replace deployment testing across intended users, cameras, environments, demographic groups, and security conditions. But MorphFace and Vec2Face suggest that real faces may no longer be necessary for every stage of face recognition research.

This research was funded by the Luxembourg Army.

Precise Biometrics launched a service last year to provide synthetic biometric data for algorithm training and testing.

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