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Tesla app code shows cabin camera identity check for FSD

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications
Tesla app code shows cabin camera identity check for FSD
 

Tesla appears to be developing a cabin camera identity check that will verify who is behind the wheel before allowing Full Self-Driving (Supervised) to activate.

The feature was spotted in Tesla mobile application version 4.58.5, which includes references such to fsdIdentityCheckFailedMessage and showFsdIdentityCheckFailedDialog. These code strings indicate that Tesla may use the vehicle’s interior camera to compare the driver’s face against an authorized profile saved in the car.

If the person behind the wheel does not match an approved driver profile, the system could block FSD from engaging and send an unauthorized access alert to the user’s phone. This feature is a possible extension of Tesla’s cabin camera from driver monitoring to driver authorization.

The possible feature could be more useful in vehicles shared by families, renters, or multiple drivers. Not a Tesla App reported that the feature could prevent teenagers or unauthorized family members from enabling FSD without permission.

It also raises possible future relevance for Tesla’s Robotaxi plans, in which a vehicle may need to verify that the person entering the cabin matches the person who booked the ride.

Virginia Tech transportation safety experts say current driver monitoring systems already track signs such as eye gaze, attention, drowsiness, fatigue, and steering behavior.

The wider driver monitoring debate highlights the privacy and reliability questions that could follow an in-cabin biometric system. For Tesla, it is not yet clear how authorized driver profiles would be stored, and whether the identity check would be optional.

Naomi Dunn, a research scientist at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, says deployment is more complicated than it may appear. She notes that there is currently no technology ready for widespread deployment and that pushing such systems could create problems for consumer acceptance.

The potential Tesla FSD feature has no official release date. A launch would require a vehicle firmware update in addition to the mobile app code.

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