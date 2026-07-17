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Thailand taps Amadeus, Edgewater to modernize six airports with biometrics

Project combines biometric passenger processing, self-service and airport operations platforms
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Thailand taps Amadeus, Edgewater to modernize six airports with biometrics
 

The government of Thailand, through Thai Aviation Industries (TAI), recently concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global travel technology supplier Amadeus and UAE-based aviation and maritime travel firm Edgewater for a project that seeks to continue the country’s airport modernization drive.

According to a press release, the partners will deploy biometric identity verification technology to help the Thai government streamline passenger identification, enhance efficiency, and make operations more resilient, in a move that has been described as next-generation passenger processing.

Amadeus will provide the digital identity and biometric passenger processing technology, while Edgewater will lead project delivery.

Per the MoU, the contractors will modernize six of the country’s airports with biometrics, self-service, and integrated operational systems, to enable the country to better handle the estimated 140 million passengers annually, even as the number is expected to keep growing.

Other aspects of the MoU include the deployment of off-airport check-in, automated bag drop, and real-time baggage reconciliation; the installation of biometric gates for free-flow passenger processing; a centralized Airport Operational Database (AODB), resource management, flight information displays, and apron and ground-movement management; and a real-time passenger data analytics system for faster decision-making.

TAI Managing Director, ACM Piboon Vorravanpreecha, remarked that Thailand’s airports are vital in supporting trade and their modernization push “is central to our ambition to deliver a world-class experience for every passenger and strengthen Thailand’s position as a leading aviation hub in Southeast Asia.”

After the signing of the MoU, the trio is now expected to work together to define the detailed scope of the deal, which includes phasing and technical specifications for eventual deployments across the identified airports.

The agreement builds on Thailand’s broader airport biometrics strategy. In 2023, Airports of Thailand (AOT) deployed its own “Smart Path” biometric identification system for Thai Vietjet Air passengers travelling between Bangkok and Singapore.  In 2024,  AOT installed 1,200 biometric touchpoints across Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports. More recently, authorities announced plans to use AI-based biometrics systems to screen airline crews and travelers as part of efforts to combat drug smuggling.

The Amadeus project reflects a broader shift toward integrated airport platforms that combine biometric verification, self-service kiosks and real-time operational data to improve passenger flow and efficiency. The private sector is playing a predominant role in this process through structured partnerships.

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