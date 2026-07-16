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Thales, Plug and Play partner to accelerate deep tech startups

Partnership gives AI, cyber and digital identity startups access to Thales for pilots and growth
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Thales, Plug and Play partner to accelerate deep tech startups
 

Plug and Play is entering a strategic partnership with Thales to accelerate the growth and global expansion of deep‑tech startups.

The tie-up will see Plug and Play deploy its Innovation Framework to boost Thales’ ability to scout, evaluate and collaborate with startups exploring frontier tech. The collaboration aims to strengthen Thales’ Trust My Tech (TMT) open innovation and business acceleration program.

The framework combines strategic planning, organizational readiness and structured startup engagement to help large enterprises navigate disruption and build long‑term innovation capacity.

Plug and Play will identify high potential startups across AI, cybersecurity, digital identity, quantum technologies, fintech, smart cities and regulatory technology, among others. Plug and Play’s APAC headquarters are based in Singapore.

Selected companies will gain access to Thales’ global business units to co‑develop proofs‑of‑concept, pilot projects and potential commercial deployments. This will give startups real‑world validation and pathways to international markets.

TMT Singapore will serve as the first APAC hub for implementing Plug and Play’s framework, acting as a launchpad for wider adoption across Thales’ global innovation network.

Marine Martinez, Global Program Lead for Trust My Tech at Thales, said the partnership will help the company deploy trusted external technologies more quickly and broaden its engagement with leading deep‑tech innovators.

Jupe Tan, Plug and Play’s APAC managing partner, said combining Thales’ global reach with Plug and Play’s startup ecosystem will help emerging companies accelerate their growth and commercialization.

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