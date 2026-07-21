Think tank urges identity verification for Medicaid, SNAP applicants

A new policy report calls for mandatory identity verification before applicants can enroll in Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), arguing that states remain vulnerable to applications submitted with stolen identities, fabricated Social Security numbers, and information belonging to deceased people.

The report by the Florida-based Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) contends that existing eligibility checks often determine whether the identity presented on an application qualifies for benefits without adequately establishing that the applicant is the person connected to that identity.

FGA is a right-leaning think tank whose policy positions typically favor tighter welfare eligibility rules and work requirements, and has been influential in legislation restricting SNAP eligibility and expanding work requirements.

The report assembles findings from government audits, state reviews, federal prosecutions, and earlier FGA research to argue that identity-related discrepancies are contributing to improper payments in Medicaid and SNAP.

It recommends that Congress, federal agencies, and state governments require applicants to prove their identities before receiving benefits. The report estimates that front-end identity verification could save taxpayers $29 billion over ten years.

That estimate, however, was produced through what the report describes as a proprietary microsimulation model. It does not disclose the model, its assumptions, or the data needed to independently reproduce the calculation.

The report places the identity issue within the broader growth of the two programs. It says Medicaid enrollment increased from approximately 35 million people in 2000, to more than 100 million during the pandemic-era enrollment expansion, while spending grew from $206 billion to $964 billion by 2024.

SNAP participation increased from about 17 million people in 2000 to 42 million in 2025, with annual spending rising above $100 billion.

Those figures establish the scale of the programs, but they do not demonstrate how much of their growth resulted from identity fraud. Improper payment estimates also include administrative mistakes, missing documentation, and eligibility processing errors that are not necessarily deliberate fraud.

FGA senior research fellow Michael Greibrok, who wrote the report, argues that the risk is nevertheless substantial because identity theft is widespread.

The report cites Bureau of Justice Statistics findings that nearly 24 million people experienced identity theft during 2021.

It also points to Social Security wage records containing improbable combinations, including numbers associated with people who would be older than the world’s oldest known living person and numbers appearing on wage reports from numerous employers in different states.

However, the principal reason that some Social Security numbers are associated with people older than 100 is due to incomplete or outdated Social Security records, not that people aged 150 or older are collecting benefits.

Still, the report treats those records as evidence that stolen or fabricated identities are being used in employment and, in some cases, benefit applications. It cites federal prosecutions involving people accused of using other individuals’ identities to obtain public benefits.

Among its strongest examples are Medicaid payments issued after beneficiaries had died. Drawing from audits covering 14 states, the report says more than 450,000 payments totaling nearly $250 million were made on behalf of deceased enrollees. Some deaths had occurred decades earlier.

Payments appearing under the name of someone who has died do not automatically establish that another person stole the identity. They can also result from delayed reporting, outdated enrollment records, payments processed after death for services provided earlier, or failures to close accounts.

Determining whether a particular payment represents fraud requires examining the underlying claim and who received the benefit.

The report also cites a review finding millions of Social Security numbers connected to Medicaid enrollment in more than one state. A 2025 analysis found more than 2.8 million numbers associated with people enrolled in multiple state Medicaid programs or in both Medicaid and subsidized Affordable Care Act coverage.

Some simultaneous enrollment can indicate fraud or duplicate payments. Other cases may reflect people moving between states, temporary overlaps during coverage transitions, database matching problems, or legitimate coordination between Medicaid and marketplace coverage.

The report does not establish how many of the matches were ultimately adjudicated as intentional fraud.

State audits provide more specific warning signs, the report asserts. An Arkansas review identified more than 20,000 records considered high risk because a Social Security number was associated with multiple identities could not be located in public records or appeared to have been issued before the enrollee’s birth.

It also found nearly 43,000 enrollees with out-of-state addresses.

A New Jersey audit cited by FGA found more than 18,000 Medicaid enrollees with duplicated or apparently invalid Social Security numbers.

The report says similar weaknesses exist in SNAP, and relies partly on a preliminary Department of Agriculture review of enrollment data submitted by 29 state agencies. That review identified dummy or missing Social Security numbers, duplicate records, interstate enrollment, and deceased individuals listed as active participants.

USDA described those findings as discrepancies that could signal erroneous or improper benefit issuance. Its preliminary assessment calculated more than $2.2 billion in potential annual financial exposure, but the records had not all been confirmed as fraud.

The distinction is important because database matches are investigative leads rather than final determinations. Records must be examined to determine whether benefits were paid improperly, whether the recipient was ineligible, and whether deception was intentional.

The report credits the 2025 budget reconciliation law known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act with beginning to address the problem. According to Greibrok, the law paused provisions of a 2024 Medicaid rule that restricted some state identity-verification practices.

It also requires states to check death records at least quarterly and transmit enrollee Social Security numbers to the federal government monthly to help identify duplicate enrollment.

USDA has long instructed states to conduct checks aimed at detecting people receiving SNAP benefits in more than one jurisdiction and individuals who remain enrolled after death or incarceration.

FGA wants those data comparisons supplemented by proofing the applicant before enrollment. The report does not prescribe a particular verification system, leaving unresolved whether states should rely on document authentication, credit record questions, in-person inspection, facial comparison, or another method.

It also gives little attention to the risks created by identity-proofing systems themselves. Applicants can be rejected because records are outdated, names have changed, documents are unavailable, or automated systems cannot match their information.

Older people, rural residents, people experiencing homelessness, and applicants without conventional financial histories can face particular difficulties completing remote verification.

A federal requirement would therefore have to include alternative enrollment channels, meaningful human review, and an appeals process. It would also need rules governing data retention, information sharing, cybersecurity, and the use of biometric information.

The report makes a persuasive case that states should investigate records associated with deceased people, impossible dates, repeated Social Security numbers, and simultaneous enrollment across several jurisdictions.

It does not, however, establish that every flagged record represents identity theft or that identity fraud accounts for the broader level of improper Medicaid and SNAP spending cited in the report.

Article Topics

digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | social protection | U.S. Government