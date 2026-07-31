Toppan Security demos interoperability with French national digital ID wallet

Digital identity wallet technology for ID credential issuance, storage and verification from Toppan Security is interoperable with national digital identity verification app France Identité, as confirmed in a recent round of tests.

Toppan’s digital wallet solutions were tested for interoperability with France’s EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and recognized as “Ready for France Identité” during EUDIW Unfold #2.3. The session was part of Interoperability Week.

The compatibility tests demonstrate how wallet solutions from the private sector fit into the eIDAS 2.0 ecosystem, according to the company announcement. Toppan is positioned as an issuer of verifiable credentials, a “verifier” for online identity verification and “proximity verifier” for in-person verifications based on W3C Verifiable Credentials, ISO/IEC 18013-5 and OpenID4VCI/VP.

France Identité recently added support for OID4VP 1.0 to its Android and iOS sandboxes to help support interoperability testing.

Toppan is now listed in the Playground marketplace under all three roles.

“Digital identity only delivers its full value when credentials can be trusted beyond the system that originally issued them,” said Fabrice Jogand-Coulomb, Vice President, Digital Solutions, TOPPAN Security. “Interoperability is becoming one of the defining characteristics of digital identity infrastructure. Demonstrating compatibility with France Identité across issuance, online verification and proximity presentation shows that open standards can support practical deployment as Europe moves towards large-scale implementation of the European Digital Identity Wallet.”

Toppan is also working on cross-border interoperability of VCs between Japan and Korea in collaboration with Raonsecure.

Article Topics

digital ID infrastructure | digital wallets | eIDAS | France Identité | interoperability | Toppan Security