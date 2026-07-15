Trident adds enterprise AI platform to growing digital infrastructure business

Singaporean firm Trident has announced an equity investment move that makes it the commercial partner of U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group (DIG) across Asia-Pacific and Africa. DIG is the developer and owner of enterprise AI platform IRMA Engine.

Trident said in a recent announcement that the investment will drive its AI diversification efforts “focused on building scalable, recurring software revenue alongside its expanding digital infrastructure operations.” The deal also gives it the commercial rights to market IRMA Engine.

Per the announcement, IRMA Engine is an “integrated enterprise AI platform designed to unify marketing automation, customer engagement, communications, intelligent workflow automation, operational intelligence, business analytics, knowledge management, and enterprise decision support within a single scalable platform.”

As part of the commercialization strategy, Trident will do the marketing through various revenue channels including enterprise software licensing, software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscriptions, white-label deployments, implementation services, managed AI solutions, strategic channel partnerships, and long-term enterprise support agreements.

The company notes that in order to accelerate commercialization, it will leverage its existing digital infrastructure ecosystem, enterprise relationships, and expanding government partnerships throughout Asia-Pacific and Africa.

“By combining the IRMA Engine with Trident’s established digital infrastructure platform, government relationships, and regional market access, we are positioning Trident to capitalize on one of the most significant technology transformations of the coming decade while creating meaningful long-term value for our shareholders,” Trident Founder, Chairman and CEO, Soon Huat Lim, said.

In Africa, Trident hopes to push for the integration of IRMA Engine into digital identity systems such as the Sikaflow financial infrastructure platform it launched last month to support Ghana’s informal economy. About 530,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are envisaged to be onboarded during the initial rollout phase. Trident is also involved in a digital public infrastructure contract in the Democratic Republic of Congo where it has launched the DRC Pass digital ID.

The Trident investment and commercialization deal with DIG signals the growing place of AI as the accelerator and operating layer of digital identity as public infrastructure vital in streamlining service delivery, improving governance, and driving the digital economy. The move also underpins the growing push for AI-supported sovereign digital public infrastructure and the expansion of DPI led by the private sector.

According to statistics from industry analysts, the global AI market is growing at a geometric rate, and is estimated at approximately $622 billion in 2026, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to outpace global growth projections.

Article Topics

Africa | APAC | digital ID | Digital Innovations Group | digital public infrastructure | Trident