FB pixel

Trident adds enterprise AI platform to growing digital infrastructure business

Investment gives Singapore firm commercialization rights across Africa and Asia-Pacific, including digital identity and DPI initiatives
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Trident adds enterprise AI platform to growing digital infrastructure business
 

Singaporean firm Trident has announced an equity investment move that makes it the commercial partner of U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group (DIG) across Asia-Pacific and Africa. DIG is the developer and owner of enterprise AI platform IRMA Engine.

Trident said in a recent announcement that the investment will drive its AI diversification efforts “focused on building scalable, recurring software revenue alongside its expanding digital infrastructure operations.” The deal also gives it the commercial rights to market IRMA Engine.

Per the announcement, IRMA Engine is an “integrated enterprise AI platform designed to unify marketing automation, customer engagement, communications, intelligent workflow automation, operational intelligence, business analytics, knowledge management, and enterprise decision support within a single scalable platform.”

As part of the commercialization strategy, Trident will do the marketing through various revenue channels including enterprise software licensing, software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscriptions, white-label deployments, implementation services, managed AI solutions, strategic channel partnerships, and long-term enterprise support agreements.

The company notes that in order to accelerate commercialization, it will leverage its existing digital infrastructure ecosystem, enterprise relationships, and expanding government partnerships throughout Asia-Pacific and Africa.

“By combining the IRMA Engine with Trident’s established digital infrastructure platform, government relationships, and regional market access, we are positioning Trident to capitalize on one of the most significant technology transformations of the coming decade while creating meaningful long-term value for our shareholders,” Trident Founder, Chairman and CEO, Soon Huat Lim, said.

In Africa, Trident hopes to push for the integration of IRMA Engine into digital identity systems such as the Sikaflow financial infrastructure platform it launched last month to support Ghana’s informal economy. About 530,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are envisaged to be onboarded during the initial rollout phase. Trident is also involved in a digital public infrastructure contract in the Democratic Republic of Congo where it has launched the DRC Pass digital ID.

The Trident investment and commercialization deal with DIG signals the growing place of AI as the accelerator and operating layer of digital identity as public infrastructure vital in streamlining service delivery, improving governance, and driving the digital economy. The move also underpins the growing push for AI-supported sovereign digital public infrastructure and the expansion of DPI led by the private sector.

According to statistics from industry analysts, the global AI market is growing at a geometric rate, and is estimated at approximately $622 billion in 2026, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to outpace global growth projections.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Reken launches on-device AI platform to detect phishing and impersonation scams

After two years of development, Reken has come out of stealth with an AI security platform that can analyze communications…

 

Xcelerate and Socure win $163M Login.gov identity proofing contract

Xcelerate Solutions and its subcontractor Socure have been awarded a five-year, $163 million call order to provide identity proofing technology…

 

Morocco approves new legal framework for more secure biometric passport

The Moroccan government council has given its greenlight to a decree that outlines a litany of new rules for the…

 

Court rejects deal, reopens Clearview AI lawsuit over biometric data collection

A novel court settlement that resolved a legal complaint against the data collection practices of facial recognition provider Clearview AI…

 

Funding gap puts Sri Lanka’s digital ID project under review

The Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) project faces a budget gap, with quotes from Indian companies surpassing the Indian…

 

Age assurance standard builds out with new draft on analysis of age check systems

Work continues to create and refine a comprehensive standard for online age assurance. Published last year, ISO/IEC 27566 is the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events