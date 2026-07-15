Trust Stamp, Seiko Solutions partner on facial recognition service for Japan

Seiko Solutions and U.S. digital identity firm TrustStamp are launching a joint project to bring a new facial recognition service to Japan, aiming for a full rollout in fiscal 2026.

The companies say they will study system integration and advance real‑world deployment across multiple sectors.

The partnership focuses on facial recognition used for admission control at entertainment venues, fraud prevention in financial and payment services, and identity verification for online platforms.

Seiko Solutions, based in Chiba, will incorporate TrustStamp’s technology into its authentication center business and help build operational systems for companies adopting the service. The authentication center will act as a shared platform offering facial‑recognition‑based identity verification.

Privacy protection is touted as a key feature. Matching will be performed without retaining image data, allowing the companies to offer biometric authentication while limiting the storage of personal information.

The technology has already been tested at a live event, where pre‑registered facial data was successfully matched with images captured from attendees during check‑in. The trial confirmed that facial recognition and entry management could operate together smoothly, and development is continuing ahead of the planned nationwide launch.

Demand for digital identity verification has grown in Japan as remote and online transactions expand, particularly in financial services governed by strict identity verification rules under the Act on Prevention of Transfer of Criminal Proceeds.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | facial recognition | identity verification | Japan | Trust Stamp