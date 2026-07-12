TSA plans sole-source contract for credentialing technology support

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to award Identification Technology Partners Inc. a sole-source contract for technical support involving credentials issued through the agency’s security threat assessment process.

TSA said the proposed contract would support requirements within its security technology office and provide specialized expertise for credentialing programs connected to the agency’s security vetting of transportation workers.

The notice identifies Identification Technology Partners as the only contractor TSA presently considers capable of performing the work.

Identification Technology Partners is a Maryland-based consulting and technical-services company specializing in biometrics, smart cards, identity systems, and credentialing. Its role appears to be advisory and technical rather than the mass production of credentials or airport screening equipment.

A TSA security threat assessment is the vetting process used to determine whether an applicant is eligible to receive or retain certain transportation credentials or authorizations.

TSA uses biographic and, in many programs, biometric information to check applicants against criminal, immigration, intelligence, and national security records.

The process is used for programs including the Transportation Worker Identification Credential, which permits unescorted access to secure areas of regulated maritime facilities and vessels, and hazardous materials endorsements for commercial drivers.

TSA also performs recurrent vetting so that new criminal or security related information can be reviewed after a credential has been issued.

Article Topics

identity verification | procurement | TSA | TWIC | U.S. Government