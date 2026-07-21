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Ukraine expands Diia.AI with voice-based access to government services

Voice interaction marks the next step in Ukraine's AI-powered digital government platform
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Voice Biometrics
Ukraine expands Diia.AI with voice-based access to government services
 

Being able to talk to access a service is not only convenient but can be a boon for those who might otherwise struggle with texting. Now, Ukraine has added voice‑based conversations to its national AI assistant for public services, Diia.AI.

The upgrade allows citizens to speak naturally to government systems instead of relying on text. The new feature was developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Ukrainian GovTech firm Kitsoft.

It lets users ask questions by voice and receive spoken responses, and switch seamlessly between voice and text in the same interaction. “Speaking to technology has become a natural way to access information and solve everyday tasks,” says Oleksandr Iefemov, CEO of Kitsoft.

Diia.AI became the world’s first government AI assistant designed for nationwide public‑service delivery when it launched in September 2025. It enables citizens to describe what they need in natural language instead of navigating menus or forms.

The assistant can already provide information on available services, retrieve records from government registries and generate official documents such as income certificates directly within the conversation. Its capabilities will expand as more registries are connected, eventually supporting complex life‑event scenarios and end‑to‑end administrative processes.

Kitsoft built the voice interface on the Diia portal, microphone‑permission workflows and previously developed the assistant’s architecture using its low‑code platform Liquio. Voice interaction makes public service access more intuitive and inclusive, officials say, and reflects how people increasingly use conversational interfaces in everyday digital tools.

Diia.AI was highlighted by the World Economic Forum as a leading example of agentic AI in public administration. The wider Diia ecosystem serves more than 24 million users and offers over 170 digital public services.

Liudmyla Rabchynska, Ukraine’s former deputy minister for digital transformation, told Biometric Update that Diia’s invisibility was key to its success as a digital identity system. The former minister, who now works for IDnow, believes that European countries developing the EUDI Wallet are taking a less streamlined approach than Ukraine did, with potential problems down the line.

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