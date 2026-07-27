FB pixel

Unico adds ISO 42001 AI governance certification to identity platform

ISO 42001 adds AI management to Unico's security and privacy certifications
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Unico adds ISO 42001 AI governance certification to identity platform
 

Unico has secured ISO/IEC 42001 certification for the AI management system used in its IDCloud identity platform.

ISO/IEC 42001 provides a framework for managing the development, deployment, and ongoing oversight of AI systems, including risk management, accountability, monitoring, and auditability.

“This certification recognizes the maturity with which we approach AI at Unico,” says Leonardo Crivari, head of Risks for Controls and Internal Audit at Unico.

The framework applies to the IDCloud identity platform that combines facial biometrics, liveness detection, and other security layers to verify users and assess identity-related risks.

The AI governance layer adds to the company’s existing ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management and ISO/IEC 27701 certification for privacy information management.

The company says the three standards together provide a framework to include security, privacy and AI governance as it expands its identity infrastructure internationally.

The certifications can provide Unico’s customers and partners with independent validation of its security, privacy and AI management practices. This becomes important for highly regulated sectors such as financial services.

“Rigorous compliance with the highest global standards for security and data privacy is a fundamental requirement for Unico’s operations,” Crivari adds.

The certification comes as Unico witnesses rapid growth outside Brazil. The company reported an 84 percent year-over-year (YoY) increase in identity verification transaction volumes in the first quarter of 2026.

Unico has also been building out its international presence and identity technology portfolio. It opened a global headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in April.

The company says its infrastructure processed 1.5 billion identity checks in 2025 and prevented more than roughly US$4.52 billion in losses.

The certification is awarded by TÜV Rheinland.

Unico joins a growing number of identity and biometric vendors pursuing ISO/IEC 42001 certification as AI governance becomes a procurement requirement alongside information security and privacy certifications.

Suprema, Facewatch and Daon have also received ISO/IEC 42001 certification in recent months.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

World raises $52.5M as investors back proof-of-human infrastructure for AI

As AI agents become increasingly capable of acting like people online, one question is becoming more urgent: how will digital…

 

Meta using selfie biometrics to verify authentic Facebook users

Meta is expanding its use of facial biometrics with Facebook Verified, a feature that uses a short video selfie to…

 

BixeLab clarifies levels in biometrics testing, launches compliance platform

A financial institution that BixeLab recently worked with found a new digital service was “inundated” with deepfakes and other fraud…

 

BSI analysis exposes limits of Windows Hello biometrics

Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security has published a technical analysis from its “Windows dissected” project that analyzes how Windows…

 

Biometrics standards, regulations set up growth in QR codes, DVS

Trust in biometrics, like the applications that use the technology to provide assurance, depends heavily on compliance. Biometrics must meet…

 

ICE relies on covert browsing infrastructure to monitor online activity

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has built a covert browsing capability that allows investigators to monitor social media, online communities…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events