Unico adds ISO 42001 AI governance certification to identity platform

Unico has secured ISO/IEC 42001 certification for the AI management system used in its IDCloud identity platform.

ISO/IEC 42001 provides a framework for managing the development, deployment, and ongoing oversight of AI systems, including risk management, accountability, monitoring, and auditability.

“This certification recognizes the maturity with which we approach AI at Unico,” says Leonardo Crivari, head of Risks for Controls and Internal Audit at Unico.

The framework applies to the IDCloud identity platform that combines facial biometrics, liveness detection, and other security layers to verify users and assess identity-related risks.

The AI governance layer adds to the company’s existing ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management and ISO/IEC 27701 certification for privacy information management.

The company says the three standards together provide a framework to include security, privacy and AI governance as it expands its identity infrastructure internationally.

The certifications can provide Unico’s customers and partners with independent validation of its security, privacy and AI management practices. This becomes important for highly regulated sectors such as financial services.

“Rigorous compliance with the highest global standards for security and data privacy is a fundamental requirement for Unico’s operations,” Crivari adds.

The certification comes as Unico witnesses rapid growth outside Brazil. The company reported an 84 percent year-over-year (YoY) increase in identity verification transaction volumes in the first quarter of 2026.

Unico has also been building out its international presence and identity technology portfolio. It opened a global headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in April.

The company says its infrastructure processed 1.5 billion identity checks in 2025 and prevented more than roughly US$4.52 billion in losses.

The certification is awarded by TÜV Rheinland.

Unico joins a growing number of identity and biometric vendors pursuing ISO/IEC 42001 certification as AI governance becomes a procurement requirement alongside information security and privacy certifications.

Suprema, Facewatch and Daon have also received ISO/IEC 42001 certification in recent months.

Article Topics

certification | cybersecurity | digital identity | ISO 42001 | ISO standards | Unico