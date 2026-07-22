US lawmaker seeks audit of IDEMIA’s role in federal identity systems

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer has asked two federal agencies to audit IDEMIA’s federal identity and biometrics government contracts after New Jersey disclosed that a software failure improperly added approximately 6,600 noncitizens to the state’s voter rolls.

The error affected people who applied for driver’s licenses or identification cards between June 2023 and June 2024 despite indicating they were ineligible to vote.

Fewer than 400 subsequently cast ballots, according to state officials, who are removing ineligible registrations and investigating the failure.

IDEMIA said it transmits motor vehicle data but does not make final voter eligibility decisions. “The voter registration information is transmitted to the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Elections, which is ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote,” the company said. “Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.”

“This incident raises serious concerns about the reliability of IDEMIA’s software, the company’s quality control practices, and the federal government’s reliance on a single contractor to manage highly sensitive identity and biometric systems,” Gottheimer said.

In a letter to General Services Administration chief Edward Forst and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Gottheimer urged the two to review IDEMIA’s role across Transportation Security Administration enrollment programs, Customs and Border Protection biometrics, Federal Bureau of Investigation fingerprint submissions, state driver’s licenses, and defense and intelligence operations.

“The deeper problem is national: IDEMIA sits at the center of the federal government’s identity, screening, and border infrastructure, and the breadth of that role demands scrutiny that the public and Congress have never been given,” Gottheimer wrote.

Gottheimer’s proposed audit would inventory IDEMIA’s federal contracts and examine what personal and biometric information the company handles, where it is stored, how it is shared, potential foreign access, cybersecurity compliance, past performance problems, and whether alternative vendors could reduce federal dependence on a single supplier.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security | procurement | U.S. Government