Veratad launches toolkit to verify human intent behind AI agents 

U.S. digital identity verification company Veratad Technologies has released the Veratad VX Agent Toolkit – another entry in the growing market for AI governance, as the push to delegate more responsibilities to autonomous AI agents continues.

A release says the Veratad VX Agent Toolkit is built on Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) and provides an instant answer to the question: “Is there a real, verified human behind this request, and did that person authorize it?”

The product works on a three-pronged verification model. For chatbots, it verifies customers within the conversation, eliminating the need for them to exit the chat. For “autonomous and headless agents,” verification is available on request via a cryptographically signed result.

And businesses already building on the Veratad VX orchestration platform can access verification data securely in real time, applying internal intelligence to agentic workflows.

“Our clients have trusted Veratad for twenty years to confirm that a real human is on the other side of a transaction,” says John E. Ahrens, CEO of Veratad Technologies. “AI agents do not change that need; they intensify it. The Veratad VX Agent Toolkit lets businesses bring the verification they already trust into the agent-driven interactions where their customers are heading.”

Thomas Canfarotta, Veratad’s vice president of product, says developers want to add verification to their AI applications without rebuilding from scratch. “Drop the toolkit in and an agent can verify a real human in minutes, reusing the VX journeys and configurations the business already trusts. Verification meets the customer right where they are. That is exactly what we delivered.”

Per the release, the Veratad VX Agent Toolkit is available now in early access, targeting financial services, e-commerce, gaming, social networks, and age-restricted commerce for fraud prevention, IDV and age assurance use cases.

Article Topics

age verification | AI agents | authorization | digital identity | identity verification | Veratad