Vietnam approves national digital transformation strategy through 2030

Vietnam has approved its National Digital Transformation Strategy for 2026–30, which sets out a long-term plan to build a data‑ and AI‑driven digital nation by 2045.

The strategy, issued under Decision 1266/QD‑TTg, puts people and businesses at the center of digital transformation and positions digital technologies as a core engine of economic growth. Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung approved the plan, reports Vietnam News.

The government aims to fully digitalize administrative records by 2030, achieve 99 per cent satisfaction with online public services and ensure all ministries and provinces use shared national digital platforms.

Key databases will be standardized and interconnected. Provincial smart operation centers will be upgraded with AI for forecasting, monitoring and decision support. Every public servant will receive digital skills training and an AI assistant account.

The strategy targets a digital economy contributing at least 30 per cent of GDP by 2030. At least 500,000 SMEs will receive digital transformation support; e‑commerce will reach up to 17 per cent of retail sales, and cashless payments will expand to 30 times GDP. Secure national data exchanges will be established, and more than 40 per cent of SMEs are expected to adopt AI‑based services.

To narrow the digital divide, fibre‑optic broadband will be extended to all households; 95 per cent of people aged 15 and above will hold bank or financial accounts, and electronic health records will cover the entire population. Ten million working‑age people will receive basic digital skills training.

Data is defined as a strategic national resource. The government plans a unified data governance framework and an integrated national database incorporating AI to support policymaking and service delivery. Priority databases include population, land, business, finance, healthcare, education and social security.

The strategy also emphasizes building a competitive “Make in Vietnam” digital technology ecosystem. Domestic tech firms will be supported through public procurement, regulatory sandboxes and investment. Funding is prioritized for R&D, cybersecurity, cloud, semiconductors and digital platforms. The government encourages collaboration across enterprises, universities and research institutes to strengthen national digital value chains.

Broadens digital ID platform to support public services, secure transactions

Vietnam is growing its national digital identity ambitions with a new government resolution that broadens its role in public services and digital transactions.

The upgraded platform will give citizens access to their digital data and offer free digital signature certification for use in online administrative procedures. In addition, it will provide electronic identification and authentication.

It will also support online public service delivery, enable electronic submission of documents, link payment accounts for public service and social security transactions, and serve as a secure communication channel between citizens, government and businesses.

The Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Administrative Management of Social Order has been assigned to operate and further develop the national digital identity system. The Government has also designated October 15 as Vietnam Digital Citizen Day to promote awareness and adoption.

The resolution takes effect from August 15 through February 28, 2027.

Vietnam’s VNeID digital ID system has surpassed 102 million identity records and 71.5 million activated accounts. The country has looked to Estonian e-governance experts for digital identity and data unification experience in a bilateral exchange.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | government services | Vietnam | VNeID