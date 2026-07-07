Washington’s biometric border moves south

The U.S. is moving border screening away from its southwest border and into a distributed identity system built through foreign assistance, bilateral data-sharing agreements, and police technology. The result is a layered network that can register, check, and flag migrants at successive points across Central America and farther south, long before they reach Mexico or the U.S. border.

To that end, the U.S. is helping Guatemala build a national biometric identification system for its migration agency that would allow authorities to register travelers’ fingerprints, facial images, and iris scans, turn those encounters into searchable identity records, and in specified circumstances, share the information with U.S. authorities.

Combined with a U.S.-backed fingerprint-sharing network among Northern Triangle police, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS)-linked biometric partnership in Belize and a new biometric cooperation arrangement with Colombia, the Guatemala project offers the clearest view yet of how Washington is moving border screening south.

The objective is not necessarily to stop every migrant at one checkpoint, but rather is to make people identifiable, searchable, and flaggable at successive points along the route before they reach Mexico or the American border.

This is not a single hemispheric biometric database controlled from Washington. The available evidence instead points to a federated system built through foreign assistance, bilateral data-sharing agreements, shared technical standards, border technology, and police tools.

Each partner government retains its own systems and legal authorities, but those systems can increasingly be designed to exchange data, run queries, or generate alerts across national borders.

Last month, the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) issued a solicitation for a company to build an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) for Guatemala’s Migration Institute.

The planned platform would support the registration, storage, and matching of fingerprints, facial images, and iris records, creating a national identity management capability for people encountered at Guatemalan ports of entry and migration checkpoints.

The program is more than a speculative blueprint. DEXIS Consulting Group, a State Department contractor involved in Guatemala’s border security work, said the existing MIROS GT migration platform it designed is being deployed at La Aurora International Airport and planned for land crossings.

The company says the platform connects directly with DHS’ Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT) and the Biometric Data Sharing Partnership (BDSP), and that it allows Guatemalan authorities to screen travelers in real-time, helping to flag high-risk individuals and disrupt human smuggling operations before they reach the U.S. border.

Public materials do not spell out the precise technical rules governing every query or data exchange, but it indicates that the proposed ABIS should be understood as an expansion of an existing U.S.-supported migration-screening architecture rather than the creation of Guatemala’s first digital border system.

The State Department’s requirements show the scale at which that architecture is expected to operate. The system would be capable of storing up to 160 million fingerprint records, 16 million facial records and 32 million iris records. It would also need to process as many as 3,000 passport enrollments and 270,000 migration records every 24 hours.

Those numbers are system capacity requirements, not a projection that Guatemala will immediately enroll hundreds of millions of people. Still, they matter.

A database built on that scale is not merely a small airport checkpoint tool. It is long-term infrastructure intended to retain and search identities through repeated encounters, future database linkages and potentially regional comparisons.

The Guatemala project also calls for interoperability with international biometric standards, including ISO, ANSI, and MINEX III specifications, and a technical detail with strategic importance.

A biometric system that uses common standards can be connected more easily to other systems, even when countries do not merge their databases or give one another unrestricted access.

The emerging regional structure has three distinct but reinforcing layers.

First, U.S. assistance pays for the capability to capture, store, and search biometric information. Second, bilateral agreements create mechanisms through which partner governments can compare data, request checks or receive risk information from the U.S. Third, police and investigative programs extend biometric identification beyond the border booth into criminal investigations, transit corridors and interior enforcement.

Last month, the State Department announced it is seeking a sole-source contract to modernize Honduras’ Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) and SECURA Livescan infrastructure.

The proposed upgrade would preserve an existing biometric-sharing framework among Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. The system is used by police agencies to identify people with criminal records, not by migration agencies as a substitute for a border-management database.

There is no public evidence that Honduras’ police AFIS is directly connected to the proposed Guatemalan Migration Institute ABIS, or that either system automatically feeds every record into U.S. immigration databases. But the systems do not need to be formally merged to reinforce one another.

A shared police fingerprint network means that a person encountered by authorities in Honduras, El Salvador, or Guatemala can be checked against criminal records beyond the country of the immediate encounter.

In a region where migration control, anti-smuggling operations, counternarcotics enforcement, and routine policing increasingly overlap, a police fingerprint encounter can become part of a wider identity screening environment.

Belize provides a different and more direct model of U.S.-linked border screening. In January, Belize and the U.S. launched a Biometric Data Sharing Partnership that the Belize government describes as a border protection initiative. Belizean officials have said travelers entering the country will undergo fingerprint and facial recognition screening under the program.

The U.S. has provided Belize roughly $250,000 in biometric equipment, technology, and training as part of the agreement. The assistance matters because it combines local capture capability with a U.S.-linked query relationship.

Belizean officers can collect fingerprints or facial images at a border point, seek information from U.S. systems, and receive information relevant to public safety or border security decisions.

Belize’s government has said the partnership is intended to strengthen border security and public safety through information sharing. DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management, meanwhile, describes its role as providing biometric comparison, storage, sharing, and analysis services for DHS and its mission partners.

The arrangement shows how a distributed biometric perimeter works in practice. The biometric collection occurs in Belize. The immediate interaction is governed by Belizean authorities. But the information derived from the encounter can be connected to a broader U.S. security and immigration screening environment before the traveler reaches Mexico, much less the U.S.

Colombia extends the perimeter farther south. In March 2025, then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia announced a biometric cooperation arrangement intended to improve migration management, border security and efforts against transnational crime.

Colombia’s importance lies in geography as much as technology. It sits at the southern end of the Darién corridor, which became one of the most heavily traveled migration routes in the hemisphere.

Panama recorded 520,085 crossings through the Darién in 2023 and 302,203 in 2024. Crossings fell sharply in 2025, with only 2,927 recorded in the first half of that year, but Colombian authorities still registered tens of thousands of migrants in transit and growing reverse movement from Panama.

The decline does not show that biometric systems caused the route to contract, it does show why Colombia remains valuable to an upstream U.S. strategy. A route can shift, contract, or reverse. A biometric network retains value because it is designed to preserve identity visibility even when the geography of migration changes.

Colombia also illustrates why the regional system cannot be understood solely as a border program. INL has sought to purchase Clearview AI facial recognition licenses for Colombian National Police units.

The proposed purchase is separate from the Colombia-DHS biometric cooperation arrangement, and there is no public evidence that Clearview would be connected to the bilateral border security program or used for migration enforcement.

Still, the juxtaposition is important. U.S. assistance can support biometric collection at borders while also providing foreign police agencies with powerful image search tools for investigative work inside the country.

Over time, biometric capabilities originally justified as border modernization can coexist with, and potentially reinforce, policing and intelligence systems far from a port of entry.

DHS’s International Biometric Information Sharing Program (IBIS) provides the larger framework. The program allows DHS and foreign partners to use biometric and biographic information in immigration, border security, and related law enforcement contexts.

Its underlying purpose is to help determine whether people encountered overseas or at a border may be connected to immigration violations, terrorism concerns, criminal records, or other derogatory information.

ICE’s Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program, known as BITMAP, provides a related operational model. The program supports foreign partners with biometric collection and uses resulting information to identify possible criminal, terrorist, and immigration related concerns.

It is premised on the proposition that the U.S. can identify and assess people of interest more effectively if biometric screening begins before those individuals arrive at the U.S. border. That is the logic connecting Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, and Colombia.

The system does not require every government to upload every biometric record into a single U.S. repository. A person may be enrolled by a local border authority, checked through a bilateral query channel, compared against a regional police database or flagged through an alert generated by a U.S.-supported program.

Each step can occur under a different legal agreement, through a different agency and for a different stated purpose. The cumulative effect is still substantial. A migrant’s identity can move ahead of the migrant.

A fingerprint captured by a police unit in the Northern Triangle may be searched across national criminal databases. A facial image captured at a Belizean port of entry may generate a U.S.-linked security response. A migration record created in Guatemala may be available for future searches or comparisons. A person identified in Colombia may be more visible to border and law-enforcement authorities as that person moves north through changing migration routes.

The Trump administration has embraced this kind of externalized enforcement through bilateral migration arrangements that give Washington leverage country by country. Such agreements are often framed as capacity building, counter smuggling cooperation, crime fighting, or border modernization.

They may all be those things, but their combined effect is to push U.S. migration enforcement outward, placing identity screening earlier in the journey and farther from the point where a migrant would traditionally encounter American authorities.

The strategy also avoids the political and legal difficulty of creating a single formal regional surveillance system. It can be built incrementally. One government receives biometric equipment, another signs a data-sharing memorandum, and a third upgrades a police fingerprint network. A fourth receives investigative facial-recognition technology.

Each initiative can be defended as a discrete security program. Together, they create a broader identity infrastructure.

Washington does not need a continental master database to create a pre-border biometric perimeter. It can finance capture systems, modernize national databases, negotiate bilateral query channels, preserve regional police data exchange, and equip foreign agencies with increasingly sophisticated search tools.

And in combination, they create something more consequential. They establish a distributed identity screening system that begins far from the U.S. border that can shape how migrants are assessed long before they reach it.

Article Topics

Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program (BITMAP) | biometrics | border security | Central America | data sharing | identity intelligence | immigration | South America | U.S. Government