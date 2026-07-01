When digital identity fails: Closing the blind spot in border security

By Gregory Magnasco, Marketing Director at Linxens Government

The hidden assumption behind digital identity

As large-scale identity systems such as the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES) continue to roll out, border control is becoming increasingly automated—and increasingly dependent on biometric verification. At the heart of this transformation lies a fundamental assumption: that electronic identity documents will function reliably every time they are presented for inspection.

But what happens when they do not?

When the contactless chip embedded in a passport or identity document fails to respond, the verification process does not simply stop. Automated checks may give way to manual procedures, secondary inspections or alternative verification methods. More importantly, uncertainty is introduced into systems specifically designed to eliminate it.

For frontline officers, this uncertainty presents a practical challenge. Is the chip no longer functioning because of normal wear and tear? Has it been accidentally damaged? Or has it been deliberately compromised in an attempt to bypass electronic verification?

In many cases, the answer is difficult—if not impossible—to determine.

Beyond cryptography

This issue receives far less attention than cybersecurity, data protection or biometric accuracy. Yet it highlights a different and often overlooked vulnerability: the physical integrity of the technologies that enable digital identity systems to function in the first place.

For years, discussions around document security have focused primarily on cryptographic protection. Mechanisms such as BAC, PACE, Active Authentication and Chip Authentication have significantly strengthened resistance against cloning and unauthorized access. These measures remain essential and continue to provide a high level of protection when properly implemented.

However, attackers do not always target cryptography itself.

In many security environments, exploiting operational weaknesses can be more effective than attempting to defeat advanced cryptographic safeguards. A document whose chip can no longer be read may trigger fallback procedures, alternative inspection paths or reduced levels of automation. In systems increasingly built around digital trust, this creates a vulnerability that deserves greater attention.

The challenge of uncertainty

Importantly, chip failure alone does not indicate malicious intent. Electronic components can fail for legitimate reasons, and identity documents are routinely exposed to years of handling, environmental stress and accidental damage. Yet the inability to distinguish accidental failure from deliberate compromise creates its own operational challenge. This distinction matters because the consequences extend beyond a single document. A non-functioning chip can increase inspection times, reduce automation efficiency and complicate risk assessment at the point of control. As passenger volumes continue to grow and border procedures become increasingly automated, even relatively infrequent failures can have significant operational consequences.

Another challenge is visibility.

While many organizations collect data on document fraud, relatively few systematically record the status of the chip when fraud is detected. As a result, the industry still lacks a clear understanding of how frequently chip-related incidents occur, how they are classified and whether meaningful trends are emerging. Without consistent reporting, it becomes difficult to assess the true scale of the issue or develop evidence-based responses.

From prevention to resilience

This raises an important question for the future of document security: should the industry focus solely on preventing attacks, or should it also improve its ability to detect and interpret them?

Historically, the security of electronic identity documents has been measured largely by their resistance to compromise. Increasingly, however, resilience may depend just as much on the ability to identify when abnormal events have occurred.

This means developing better ways to assess chip integrity during routine inspection, improving training around chip-related anomalies and strengthening the mechanisms used to distinguish ordinary failure from potential tampering.

As biometric identity ecosystems continue to expand, trust will depend on more than secure data and robust cryptography. It will also depend on confidence that the underlying verification mechanisms remain intact and reliable throughout the document’s lifecycle.

The next challenge for digital identity may therefore be less about preventing every possible attack and more about eliminating uncertainty when failure occurs.

Because in highly automated border environments, a failed verification is not always the greatest risk.

Not knowing why it failed may be the greater one.

About the author

Gregory Magnasco is the Marketing Director at Linxens Government, a global company specializing in providing secure identity and connectivity solutions. He is responsible for shaping marketing strategy and thought leadership across government identity and digital identity initiatives. By working closely with governments, technology partners, and industry stakeholders worldwide, he promotes innovative solutions that enable secure, trusted, and citizen-centric public services.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | digital ID | digital identity | identity document | Linxens