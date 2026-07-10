World Bank outlines practical roadmap for digital wallet trust frameworks

The World Bank has released the second in a series of policy notes focused on digital wallets, this time outlining strategies that governments can deploy in building digital wallet ecosystems that have trust at their core.

The 56-page publication titled “Digital Wallets: Trust Frameworks – Governing the Ecosystem” emphasizes that trust frameworks are indispensable because they “define the rules, standards, roles, and accountability mechanisms that ensure digital wallets, credential issuers, and verifiers operate in a way that can be trusted.”

One of the central arguments in the policy note is that technology on its own cannot build or engender trust in a digital wallet ecosystem. Even the most cryptographically perfect credentials are worthless if the institutions and processes behind them are not trustworthy, it argues. This aligns with a recent analysis by policy research outfit The Seven Layers, which posited that governance is the missing layer in digital wallets trust and high assurance.

What this means is that if a physical person is not properly identified at issuance, the result can be a perfectly valid credential in the technical sense that is nevertheless fraudulent.

The policy note therefore calls on countries to put in place formal trust frameworks using a proposed five-layer model which includes strategy, technology, scheme rules, compliance, and agreements, in order to ensure ecosystems’ security, accountability, and interoperability.

To build such trust frameworks, strategy, according to the note, is the starting point because authorities must first properly address fundamental questions such as whether the digital wallet is to be deployed for a specific sector or the whole economy, and how it will be financed. Then the technology layer comes in which has to do with technical architecture and the security requirements to ensure interoperability.

The third stage is the scheme rules layer which operationalizes the framework by setting out policies, procedures, and participant roles, including onboarding processes and defining levels of assurance to manage transaction risks. Next is the compliance layer which provides mechanisms for supervision and enforcement. This can involve conformity assessment bodies (CABs) that perform audits and accreditation bodies that ensure those auditors are impartial and competent.

Per the report, digital wallet trust must also span institutional and national boundaries, which raises the issue of cross-border interoperability. It identifies three progressive levels of such interoperability. They are credential portability which ensures that data can be read across different wallets; signature verifiability which entails interoperable trust infrastructures (like PKI) to verify data authenticity; and legal recognition, which involves aligning laws and liability regimes so that credentials are valid across jurisdictions.

Among other things, the report also restates familiar recommendations such as designing trust from the start, adopting an iterative approach in implementation (not doing everything at once), leveraging existing assets and infrastructure, aligning with international standards, establishing clear liability models, and ensuring inclusivity.

The World Bank’s emphasis on trusted digital wallet ecosystems comes at a time when many countries are building such systems as part of their efforts to expand digital identity coverage and simplify how citizens access services. The policy note underscores the fact that nations have to move beyond technical builds for digital wallets to intentionally creating a trusted ecosystem.

In the first policy note, wallets are framed as the foundation of user-centric digital identity in a global landscape that is increasingly facing the digital trust deficit.

Article Topics

digital inclusion | digital wallets | identity assurance | trust framework | World Bank