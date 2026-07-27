World raises $52.5M as investors back proof-of-human infrastructure for AI

As AI agents become increasingly capable of acting like people online, one question is becoming more urgent: how will digital services distinguish real humans from increasingly convincing machines?

World believes proof of human will become one of the internet’s next foundational layers. Investors appear to agree.

The World Foundation has announced an initial $52.5 million funding round through a one-year locked token sale led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Bain Capital Crypto, Eightco Holdings, Selini Capital, Susquehanna Crypto and other strategic investors. The funding coincides with the third anniversary of World launching its network and comes as the organization shifts from building infrastructure to scaling enterprise adoption.

Unlike traditional digital identity systems, World enables people to prove they are a unique human without revealing who they are. A one-time verification at one of its Orb devices generates a World ID, which is stored on the user’s phone and later used to prove humanness through zero-knowledge cryptography without exposing personal information.

The company’s scale helps explain investor interest. More than 39 million people have joined the World Network, with nearly 18 million individuals verified through an Orb across 160 countries. Since launch, the network has processed more than 475 million World ID proofs, demonstrating growing adoption of proof-of-human infrastructure.

The timing also reflects broader market dynamics. As AI-generated content, autonomous agents and deepfakes proliferate, industries ranging from online advertising and dating platforms to enterprise collaboration and digital governance face growing challenges in determining whether they are interacting with a real person. Without a reliable way to distinguish humans from machines, trust across many digital services becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.

World said the new capital will accelerate deployment of World ID across consumers, enterprises and AI agents. The investment also aligns with World’s push into AI agents. Earlier this year, the company unveiled AgentKit, an open-source framework that combines World ID with AI agents so they can cryptographically prove they are acting on behalf of a verified human.

The funding also follows the release of World ID 4.0, the platform’s largest protocol upgrade to date. Designed for enterprise-scale deployment, the update introduces capabilities such as multi-key support, account recovery, session management and an enhanced privacy architecture. The World ID SDK has also been open sourced, enabling developers to build new credentials and authentication experiences on top of the protocol.

Enterprise adoption is already underway. World ID integrations are being rolled out with platforms including Zoom, DocuSign, Okta, Vercel and Tinder, extending proof of human into communications, authentication and online communities.

Three years after launch, World appears to be entering a new phase. Rather than proving the technology works, the company is focused on embedding proof of human into the digital infrastructure that consumers, enterprises and increasingly AI agents will rely on every day.

Article Topics

AI agents | biometrics | digital identity | funding | identity verification | proof of personhood | World ID