Xailient’s facial recognition technology for casinos gets GLI validation

Xailient has received independent validation from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) for Casino Eye-D, its edge AI facial recognition platform for casino environments. The validation confirms the functional capabilities to integrate with a casino management system (CMS) to support patron identification, loyalty engagement, and anti-money-laundering monitoring.

Importance of GLI validation

The validation is important because casino technology operates in one of the most tightly regulated commercial environments. GLI is one of the industry’s major independent testing and certification labs that evaluate gaming systems before they are introduced into the casino markets.

The company tests, reviews, and reports on gaming devices and systems against requirements set by gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Many regulators use GLI standards as a reference point when developing or applying their own rules.

GLI’s review gives Xailient a third-party technical assessment from an organization that gaming operators and regulators already recognize. It gives the stakeholders a basis for understanding what Casino Eye-D does, how it connects to CMS platforms, and where its functional boundaries lie.

“As casinos adopt AI-driven technologies to improve guest experiences and operational efficiency, independent validation provides operators, regulators, and technology partners with full transparency and confidence in these technologies’ functionality,” says Lars Oleson, chief executive officer at Xailient.

Casino facial recognition integrates with CMS

Xailient says the reviewed capabilities included patron identification and recognition through casino management system integration, automated enrollment, image quality assessment, enterprise-scale biometric processing, and identity management.

Those functions are critical because a casino-floor facial recognition system must integrate with the appropriate operational workflow. For loyalty engagement, this means recognizing a known patron and supporting player recognition or bonusing. For compliance and security teams, it means identifying an excluded patron and generating an alert for staff review.

The review also covered secure API-based integration with existing CMS platforms and a scalable deployment architecture designed for casino environments. This is important because casinos operate across large gaming floors with many cameras, terminals, loyalty touchpoints and back-end systems.

Traditional casino identity management has depended on player cards, manual checks, and staff recognition. These methods work for loyalty programs and patron tracking, but they create significant operational gaps.

For example, a patron may forget a card, use someone else’s card, avoid enrollment, or move across the gaming floor without being connected to the right account or compliance workflow.

Facial recognition enables operators to link a patron’s presence on the floor to existing casino management systems automatically. “We are excited by the support from regulators, our CMS partners, and casino operators as we launch the transformative Casino Eye-D technology to the gaming floor,” says Doug Beavers, senior director of business development at Xailient.

Biometric privacy is key to adoption

The adoption of casino facial recognition relies on operational efficiency, responsible gaming, and biometric privacy. For regulators and privacy authorities, the same technology raises questions about how biometric data is collected, processed, retained, secured, and acted on across a gaming floor.

This is especially highlighted in markets such as Australia, where facial recognition is discussed as part of responsible gambling and harm-minimization policy. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner says that biometric information used for verification or identification is considered sensitive information under the Privacy Act.

Xailient describes its Casino Eye-D platform as privacy-safe and edge AI-powered. For casinos, this could become part of the privacy and security argument for using facial recognition in real-time across a gaming floor. But edge processing does not remove the governance burden.

Casinos still need to define who can be enrolled, which watchlists or exclusion lists can be used, how long biometric templates are retained, who can access match events, how false positives are handled, and whether identity data can be used for different purposes.

Xailient will give casino operators an opportunity to learn about its facial recognition capabilities at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas.

The future of casino facial recognition will depend on whether vendors and operators can demonstrate that biometric identity systems can support different workflows while maintaining privacy and compliance.

Article Topics

casinos | certification | facial recognition | Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) | video surveillance | Xalient