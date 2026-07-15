Xcelerate and Socure win $163M Login.gov identity proofing contract

Xcelerate Solutions and its subcontractor Socure have been awarded a five-year, $163 million call order to provide identity proofing technology for Login.gov, the federal government’s shared sign-in service.

The order was awarded under the General Services Administration’s 2024 Login.gov Next Generation Identity Proofing Blanket Purchase Agreement, and focuses on remote identity verification conducted without direct supervision.

Login.gov allows members of the public to use one account to access participating federal services.

Xcelerate (formerly Celerity Government Solutions) and Socure said their system will use real-time identity resolution, attribute validation, fraud detection, behavioral analytics, and digital intelligence to verify users and identify suspicious activity.

The platform will operate within Socure’s FedRAMP Moderate-authorized environment and will incorporate biometrics, AI, and machine learning.

The companies said the technology can be reconfigured as fraud tactics and other threats change.

Xcelerate will contribute its experience in federal vetting, personnel security, and technology integration, while Socure will provide the underlying digital identity and fraud detection capabilities.

“This work really gets to the heart of what we do … helping the government deliver secure, seamless experiences for the public,” said Xcelerate Vice President Jim Dufford. “Partnering with Socure allows us to bring together proven expertise and advanced technology to make accessing government services both safer and easier for millions of people.”

Jordan Burris, head of Socure’s public sector division, said “the government faces Fraud 4.0, and the threat landscape is fundamentally changing. Organized networks and nation-state actors are deploying advanced techniques to exploit identity infrastructure at a speed that legacy systems cannot match, and an adaptive data-driven approach is the only credible way to stay ahead.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Login.gov | procurement | remote identity proofing | Socure | U.S. Government | Xcelerate Solutions