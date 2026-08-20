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1Kosmos integrates with EpicCare Link for stronger identity checks

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Healthcare Biometrics
1Kosmos integrates with EpicCare Link for stronger identity checks
 

1Kosmos has joined Epic Toolbox for Identity Verification in the EpicCare Link category. It means healthcare organizations can verify providers and external clinicians before granting access to patient data.

Hospitals often enroll thousands of external providers into EpicCare Link. Onboarding has relied on manual checks or knowledge‑based methods, which offer limited assurance. Risks are rising with impersonation and credential fraud.

“Healthcare organizations need strong identity assurance not only for patients, but also for the external clinicians who access sensitive electronic health records every day,” says Huzefa Olia, COO of 1Kosmos.

“Our integration with EpicCare Link enables health systems to verify referring providers before they ever touch patient data, while eliminating the manual review processes that traditionally slow onboarding and create operational overhead.”

The 1Kosmos platform embeds identity proofing directly into the EpicCare Link workflow. Clinicians receive a secure link, scan a government ID and capture a selfie. The system verifies the document, matches the selfie, performs liveness detection and checks for fraud signals. Once verified, accounts are provisioned automatically.

The workflow is configurable through 1Kosmos Workflow Builder, allowing health systems to tailor requirements without coding. It meets NIST IAL2 standards ensuring high confidence in clinician identity before access is granted.

The integration is now available for EpicCare Link through Toolbox on the Epic Showroom.

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