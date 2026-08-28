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Age assurance webinar examines rapidly evolving market for online age checks

Experts from Biometric Update, Goode Intelligence, Shufti and Innovatrics discuss regulation, technology and buyer strategies
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Age assurance webinar examines rapidly evolving market for online age checks
 

Age assurance has entered a new phase. Governments are implementing online safety laws, courts are requiring platforms to adopt stronger age checks, and providers are racing to deliver solutions that balance privacy, accuracy and user experience.

To examine those changes, Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence will host a live webinar on September 15 at 10 a.m. EDT featuring Managing Editor Chris Burt, Contributing Editor Joel R. McConvey, Goode Intelligence CEO Alan Goode, and experts from Shufti and Innovatrics.

The discussion is based on the 2026 Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market Report, produced by Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, which analyzes the technologies, regulatory landscape and market forces reshaping one of digital identity’s fastest-growing sectors.

The timing is significant. Meta’s $18 billion settlement with U.S. states this week includes commitments to enhanced age assurance and, for the first time, establishes measurable performance expectations for commercial age assurance technologies. The agreement reflects how quickly age assurance is moving from policy debate to operational requirement.

The webinar will examine how organizations should evaluate facial age estimation, identity-based verification, reusable age credentials and privacy-preserving architectures, along with the regulatory, technical and commercial factors shaping deployment decisions.

Age assurance is no longer an emerging market. It is rapidly becoming critical infrastructure for online safety. The discussion has shifted from whether platforms should verify age to how they can do so accurately, privately and at scale.

Register to hear analysts and technology providers discuss where the market is heading, what buyers should look for, and how regulation is reshaping one of the fastest-growing sectors in digital identity.

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