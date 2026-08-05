aiQ claims neuromorphic breakthrough for credential-free digital identity

South African startup aiQ Cognitive Technologies says it has developed a new approach to digital identity that derives a persistent digital identifier directly from an individual rather than from credentials, documents or conventional biometric matching.

The company describes the technology as the world’s first persistent neuromorphic identifier capable of recognizing an individual’s identity in three-dimensional space.

The technology, codenamed QiD, was developed by research scientists formerly at the University of Johannesburg and now working within aiQ’s neuromorphic computing program. “The breakthrough is not facial recognition,” says André Immelman, CEO of aiQ Cognitive Technologies.

“The breakthrough is the computational discovery of a person’s own persistent identifier directly from the person themselves. Digital systems have historically known people only through credentials. QiD enables systems to know the individual independently of those credentials.”

QiD uses advanced neuromorphic processing to generate a unique, irreversible numerical sequence — a “QiD ID” — from a simple selfie taken in a web browser. The company says no app installation, enrollment process or biometric template storage is required.

According to aiQ, the identifier is not assigned but “discovered,” repeating consistently whenever the same person is presented and remaining stable throughout their lifetime. This marks a departure from digital identity systems that rely on assigned credentials such as ID numbers, account numbers, SIM cards, passwords or cryptographic keys.

The identifier cannot be transferred, copied or counterfeited. Every QiD session sees both passive and active liveness checks to prevent replay or presentation attacks, and the system also estimates a user’s age for age assurance.

The company says QiD could support new digital identity services, including remote customer acquisition without traditional onboarding, identity assurance without personal data submission, and authentication without usernames, passwords or PINs.

A typical session takes under three seconds, aiQ says, adding that QiD could enhance digital inclusion by helping individuals with few or no formal credentials access services. Accessibility features such as voice‑to‑text can reduce friction for users who struggle with traditional forms.

aiQ has also developed design tools and an implementation sandbox to help governments and service providers integrate QiD into digital public infrastructure workflows.

“If the Internet transformed how information moves,” Immelman says, “we believe persistent neuromorphic identifiers have the potential to transform how trust moves.”

Article Topics

aiQ Cognitive Technologies | biometrics | neuromorphic | research and development | selfie biometrics | startup